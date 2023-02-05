Harry Styles Is in a Rainbow Paradise Wearing a Sparkly Jumpsuit — and No Shirt! — at 2023 Grammys

Harry Styles may have just stolen the Grammys 2023 red carpet with one of the hottest looks of the night.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer stepped out at music's biggest night wearing a rainbow patchwork Egonlab jumpsuit covered in Swarovski crystals. The look was created in a partnership between the two brands with the help of Styles himself and his stylist, Harry Lambert.

The rainbow jumpsuit has a square neckline that dips down below Styles' chest, leaving his tattoos on full display. The look is actually reminiscent of two of his most memorable looks from recent memory — the rainbow jumpsuit he wore for Coachella last year and the look he wore for his "As It Was" music video (though that didn't show off nearly as much skin).

Styles kept his hair loose and tousled and wore his go-to gold necklaces and rings. He completed the look with pristine white shoes.

Styles, 29, racked up an impressive collection of nominations at this year's award show. He's nominated for record of the year for "As It Was," album of the year for Harry's House, song of the year for "As It Was," best pop solo performance for "As It Was," best pop vocal album for Harry's House and best music video for "As It Was." He lost out on the Grammy for music video in the pre-show but could still win big by the time the night is over.

The "As It Was" singer, who released his third studio album Harry's House last May, is also performing his Grammy-nominated song on the big stage at his second outing at the Grammys. Styles was nominated for a few trophies in 2021 and took home the award for best pop solo performance for "Watermelon Sugar."

Styles also performed at the 2021 show, making waves for his outfit — or lack thereof. The singer took the stage in a leather suit with no shirt underneath, putting his many tattoos and abs on full display.

He rounded out his custom Gucci look with a green feather boa and later switched it out for a purple boa, which he paired with brown trousers and a plaid jacket. The feather boas from the Grammy awards set the tone for all Styles' future concerts. Since then, feather boas have been the accessory of choice for fans around the world when they walk into an arena or stadium for his concert.

Since starting to work closely with Gucci and former creative director Alessandro Michele in 2019, the "Late Night Talking" singer has dressed almost exclusively in the fashion house's designs while on stage. He even released his own capsule collection with Gucci — called Gucci HA HA HA — last year.

The collaboration with Michele (hence the "HA" for Harry and Alessandro) is a retro-inspired, dreamy landscape of bright colors and nods to Styles' music. Styles himself has worn a number of pieces for the collection, including a couple suits he donned during the Venice Film Festival, where his film Don't Worry Darling premiered last fall.

Styles' latest look is another in a long line of memorable outfits from the fashion risk-taker. Last spring, he headlined Coachella for the first time, wearing two showstopping outfits: a rainbow jumpsuit and a metallic pink vest and trousers set.

With both looks, Styles topped them off with an oversize furry coat that he whipped off at the top of the performances. With the all-pink look, the singer even had an "H" and "S" on the back of his pants — another look that inspired fans to wear similar outfits to his shows.

Not all of Styles' fashion moments have been knockouts, though. Just last month, he ripped his Gucci pants while performing in Los Angeles.

While performing his song, "Music for a Sushi Restaurant," Styles' tan leather trousers ripped at the seam near his crotch. Fortunately for him, the pants appeared to be lined, so he was saved from having an even worse wardrobe malfunction.

Per a video shared on TikTok by a concertgoer, the accident occurred when the singer knelt down on one knee, which instantly split the seam of his pants in the process. After noticing the gap, Styles bashfully continued to sing while covering the rip. He covered it with a towel while he danced around — but that was only a temporary fix.

After dancing around the stage trying to cover the rip, he wrapped himself in a Pride flag before dashing off stage to change into a fresh pair of trousers. Whoops!

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.