Editors' Picks: Our Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Grammys

The celebrity looks we can't stop talking about

By Staff Author
Published on February 6, 2023 10:34 AM
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty

The 2023 Grammy Awards checked off all the Grammy Awards style boxes: sequins, suits and lots of skin. Stars brought their bestand boldest — to the red carpet in a variety of show-stopping styles. From $3 million worth of jewels (hi Taylor Swift!) to couples coordinating their looks, head-turning looks took the carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Below, we share our favorite ensembles of the evening.

Kacey Musgraves

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Brittany Talarico, Deputy Style Director: What screams "Grammys red carpet" more than a pink feathered cape worn over a matching body stocking? Not much in my opinion, and I think the fashion risk paid off for the country-turned-pop superstar who nabs my top spot in this Valentino look from the label's pre-fall 2023 collection. I also love that she carried the pink theme into her makeup moment and kept the hair sleek to not compete with the va-va-voom of the overall ensemble.

Harry Styles

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Hedy Phillips, Style Editor: I may be a broken record, but Harry Styles' style just keeps getting better. The "As It Was" singer stepped out of his Gucci comfort zone in this rainbow patchwork jumpsuit that was a collaboration between up-and-coming fashion house EgonLab and Swarovski. The colorful suit was covered in crystals, allowing the singer to sparkle and shine no matter which way he turned. The sparkles were almost as radiant as his megawatt smile — which stayed plastered on his face as he strutted down the red carpet totally shirtless. Swoon-worthy indeed.

Cardi B

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Dave Quinn, Senior News Editor: Cardi B out Cardi B'd herself on the red carpet at this year's Grammys. The rapper stepped out looking like a work of art in a vibrant, sculptural Gaurav Gupta gown, with strategically placed cutouts, a statement hood and regal train. And of course she knew how to pose and serve up the high-fashion drama from all angles. Who doesn't love a red carpet fashion performance?

Kim Petras & Sam Smith

65th Annual Grammys -Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Lester Cohen/Getty

Zizi Strater, Style & Beauty Intern: Get into this queer excellence! Kim Petras and Sam Smith came in red-hot to the Grammys red carpet. The "Unholy" duo matched in devilish dresses; Kim Petras in a vintage Victor Costa gown and veil and Sam Smith in an over-the-top Valentino robe. The Grammy winners didn't come alone either; with them, an entourage of ruby realness featuring RuPaul's Drag Race alum Violet Chachki and Gottmik.

Kelsea Ballerini

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Michelle Lee, Editorial Assistant Style & Beauty: Wearing a custom look completely inspired your own album (one that holds a Grammy-nominated single)? You can't get more main character energy than that. When Kelsea Ballerini stepped out in a sunshine yellow sequin Prabal Gurung gown, inspired by the cover art for Subject to Change, she created a full-circle style moment that had me jumping in... heart first!

Adele

65th GRAMMY Awards - Adele
Adele. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: When Adele appeared inside the Grammys, having skipped the red carpet, my first reaction was a big (sad trombone) that this pretty, memorable Louis Vuitton gown didn't get the spotlight moment it deserved. Like Adele herself, it does an amazing job of marrying dramatic flair (that rich raspberry velvet!) with a sense of humor (those whimsical sculpted shoulders) and the finishing touches, from the fit to the lipstick, are impeccable. If she wants to send me those Tiffany & Co. jewels to make up for my depression over not getting more time to admire the gown, I'm open to it.

Taylor Swift

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Getty

Kaitlyn Frey, contributor: We all know that if there's anyone that can weave in subliminal messages into their glam, it's Taylor Swift. And while I can't be sure if she could be sending a sign through her sartorial choices at the Grammys (I'll let the Swifties unpack their own theories), I appreciate how she gave a nod to Midnights with her midnight blue gown that was "Bejeweled" in hundreds of scintillating crystals. To top it off? Taylor even tied in style choices from her other iconic eras – from her signature red lipstick to the two-piece set reminiscent of designs she wore during 1989.

Related Articles
65th Annual Grammys -Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Kim Petras and Sam Smith Bring Fiery Red 'Unholy' Style to the Grammys 2023 Red Carpet
65th GRAMMY Awards Style - Ingrid Andress, Shania Twain, Harry Styles
The Boldest Style Moments from the 2023 Grammys That You Can't Miss
best dressed grammys
Best Dressed at the 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Cardi B's Sculptural Grammys Gown Is Hot Off the Paris Fashion Week Runway — See Her Bold Look!
65th GRAMMY Awards - Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
What You Didn't See at the 2023 Grammys: Taylor Swift Dances in the Crowd, Adele Holds Court and More
Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Madonna Tops Off Androgynous Outfit with a Riding Crop While Presenting at the 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Taylor Swift Embraces All Her Eras in a Midnight Blue Crop Top and Red Lip at the 2023 Grammys
Adele Rich Paul grammys
The Cutest Couples at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Grammy awards
Jennifer Lopez Glitters in Gucci at the 2023 Grammys — and Cozies Up to Husband Ben Affleck
grammys 2023 arrivals
Grammys 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals Photos
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Kelsea Ballerini attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kelsea Ballerini's 2023 Grammy Makeup Was Done Entirely Using Drugstore Makeup
Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
See the Show-Stopping Performances from the 2023 Grammy Awards
65th Annual Grammys 2023 - Lizzo and boyfriend Myke Wright TOUT
Lizzo Has a 'Spring Awakening' in Bloom-Covered Cape on Grammys Red Carpet with Boyfriend Myke Wright
65th GRAMMY Awards - Harry Styles TOUT
Harry Styles Is in a Rainbow Paradise Wearing a Sparkly Jumpsuit — and No Shirt! — at 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards - Mary J. Blige TOUT
Mary J. Blige Serves Up Sexy Style in Skin-Baring, Cutout Gown at 2023 Grammys
Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Beyoncé (Finally!) Makes Glam Appearance at 2023 Grammys, Redefining the Meaning of 'Fashionably Late'