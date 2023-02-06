Editors' Picks: Our Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Grammys

The 2023 Grammy Awards checked off all the Grammy Awards style boxes: sequins, suits and lots of skin. Stars brought their best — and boldest — to the red carpet in a variety of show-stopping styles. From $3 million worth of jewels (hi Taylor Swift!) to couples coordinating their looks, head-turning looks took the carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Below, we share our favorite ensembles of the evening.

Kacey Musgraves

Brittany Talarico, Deputy Style Director: What screams "Grammys red carpet" more than a pink feathered cape worn over a matching body stocking? Not much in my opinion, and I think the fashion risk paid off for the country-turned-pop superstar who nabs my top spot in this Valentino look from the label's pre-fall 2023 collection. I also love that she carried the pink theme into her makeup moment and kept the hair sleek to not compete with the va-va-voom of the overall ensemble.

Harry Styles

Hedy Phillips, Style Editor: I may be a broken record, but Harry Styles' style just keeps getting better. The "As It Was" singer stepped out of his Gucci comfort zone in this rainbow patchwork jumpsuit that was a collaboration between up-and-coming fashion house EgonLab and Swarovski. The colorful suit was covered in crystals, allowing the singer to sparkle and shine no matter which way he turned. The sparkles were almost as radiant as his megawatt smile — which stayed plastered on his face as he strutted down the red carpet totally shirtless. Swoon-worthy indeed.

Cardi B

Dave Quinn, Senior News Editor: Cardi B out Cardi B'd herself on the red carpet at this year's Grammys. The rapper stepped out looking like a work of art in a vibrant, sculptural Gaurav Gupta gown, with strategically placed cutouts, a statement hood and regal train. And of course she knew how to pose and serve up the high-fashion drama from all angles. Who doesn't love a red carpet fashion performance?

Kim Petras & Sam Smith

Zizi Strater, Style & Beauty Intern: Get into this queer excellence! Kim Petras and Sam Smith came in red-hot to the Grammys red carpet. The "Unholy" duo matched in devilish dresses; Kim Petras in a vintage Victor Costa gown and veil and Sam Smith in an over-the-top Valentino robe. The Grammy winners didn't come alone either; with them, an entourage of ruby realness featuring RuPaul's Drag Race alum Violet Chachki and Gottmik.

Kelsea Ballerini

Michelle Lee, Editorial Assistant Style & Beauty: Wearing a custom look completely inspired your own album (one that holds a Grammy-nominated single)? You can't get more main character energy than that. When Kelsea Ballerini stepped out in a sunshine yellow sequin Prabal Gurung gown, inspired by the cover art for Subject to Change, she created a full-circle style moment that had me jumping in... heart first!

Adele

Adele.

Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: When Adele appeared inside the Grammys, having skipped the red carpet, my first reaction was a big (sad trombone) that this pretty, memorable Louis Vuitton gown didn't get the spotlight moment it deserved. Like Adele herself, it does an amazing job of marrying dramatic flair (that rich raspberry velvet!) with a sense of humor (those whimsical sculpted shoulders) and the finishing touches, from the fit to the lipstick, are impeccable. If she wants to send me those Tiffany & Co. jewels to make up for my depression over not getting more time to admire the gown, I'm open to it.

Taylor Swift

Getty

Kaitlyn Frey, contributor: We all know that if there's anyone that can weave in subliminal messages into their glam, it's Taylor Swift. And while I can't be sure if she could be sending a sign through her sartorial choices at the Grammys (I'll let the Swifties unpack their own theories), I appreciate how she gave a nod to Midnights with her midnight blue gown that was "Bejeweled" in hundreds of scintillating crystals. To top it off? Taylor even tied in style choices from her other iconic eras – from her signature red lipstick to the two-piece set reminiscent of designs she wore during 1989.