Doja Cat Does Dominatrix Dressing in a Vinyl Versace Gown on the Grammys 2023 Red Carpet

Doja Cat is nominated for five awards at this year's show

By Hedy Phillips
Published on February 5, 2023 06:10 PM
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty

There's never a dull fashion moment when Doja Cat is involved.

For the red carpet at Grammys 2023, the "Say So" singer showed up in a black vinyl Atelier Versace gown that brought all the drama you expect from Doja Cat. The body-hugging gown included a train, the iconic Versace twist on the shoulder and an open back. She completed her vinyl look with matching vinyl gloves.

Doja Cat also wore large black earrings and rocked dramatically dark makeup to complement her dominatrix-style look. Her black eyeliner had the most dramatic — and sharp wing — but was slightly softened with a bit of shimmer.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Doja Cat, 27, is nominated for five awards at this year's show. She's nominated for record of the year for "Woman," best rap performance for "Vegas," best pop solo performance for "Woman," best pop duo/group performance for "I Like You (A Happier Song)" and best music video for "Woman." She won a Grammy last year for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More."

Doja Cat's album Planet Her was actually released in 2021 but it wasn't rolled out to radio until early 2022. The song has gone three times platinum in the U.S. and even went viral on TikTok, spurring a number of trending videos.

Though Doja Cat may be a force to be reckoned with in music, she's just as much of a risk-taker in fashion. At last month's Paris Fashion Week, she wore a couple memorable outfits to sit front row at the major shows.

Doja Cat attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

For the Schiaparelli show, she wore an all-red look that included 30,000 hand-placed Swarovski crystals on her skin. The rest of her look consisted of a red silk faille bustier, a hand-knit skirt of lacquered wooden beads and trompe l'œil toe boots.

But when critics called her out for not wearing lashes, she answered with her usual level of sass. She stepped out for the Viktor & Rolf show wearing lashes to mimic facial hair. In place of her shaved-off brows, Doja Cat wore feathered faux eyelashes and created a makeshift mustache and goatee using the wispy falsies.

Fashion Month has been like a playground for the Planet Her artist. Last October, she covered her face in gold paint for Paris Fashion Week and didn't appreciate people who shared unfavorable opinions.

On Twitter, one person wrote, "The paint is making her look ugly. When you do makeup like this you still need to accentuate features. She look like a tired old statue lmao." Doja Cat saw the comment and quickly defended her fashion choice.

"I wasn't trying to look sexy or attractive," she replied. "All of my makeup has a story and there are absolutely 0 rules and if there were you wouldn't be the one making them."

Doja Cat attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France.
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Dealing with people criticizing her fashion and beauty choices isn't new for Doja Cat. When she shaved her head last summer, she garnered plenty of chatter about her choice — and she wasn't having it.

"I won a grammy and traveled the f—king globe i've had a No. 1 and i went platinum," she started the tweet in August as a response to the criticism. "I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f-—able for you ... Go f—yourselves."

In an Instagram live posted on Aug. 4, the rapper explained why she made the drastic hair move as she debuted her new look.

"You guys have seen me wear my natural hair out. I had, like, two eras where my hair would be out. I would straighten it ...There was a moment where it was natural, and I don't even wear it natural 'cause I don't feel like it and it's just a f—ing nightmare, dude. I'm over it," Doja said, also adding that she didn't "like having hair."

Doja Cat
Backgrid

Since then, she's been open about how much she actually loves not having hair and having the freedom to change up her look all the time.

"I have never felt more beautiful in my entire life, which is very strange," Doja Cat told Dazed in her November cover story, despite jokingly comparing her close-shaved head to a "wrinkly penis" at first glance.

Noting that longer hairstyles made her feel like a "hot girl" — "but I always do," she admitted — letting go of her locks came with many upsides.

"There's something so exhilarating about change; [it] showed me a different side of myself. I feel so new, fresh and sexy. I also feel better without make-up: having this bare head and so little make-up is a fun experience. It's new, and I love it," she added.

Doja Cat slaps backs at haters who have made inappropriate comments on her new hairstyle
Doja Cat Instagram

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

