Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker Wear Matching Goth-Glam Outfits and Manicures to the Grammys

The two made their Grammys red carpet debut in matching attire

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 6, 2023 02:35 PM
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

What a glam debut!

Charli D'Amelio, 18, and Landon Barker, 19, made their Grammys red carpet premiere as a couple. The duo rolled up to music's biggest night in matching goth-glam looks — complete with coordinating manicures.

D'Amelio's edgy-chic look saw the Dancing with the Stars winner walk the red carpet in a fresh-off-the-runway Carolina Herrera black tulle mini dress with side ruffles, platform black heels and simple diamond jewelry.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Barker, whose famous father is Travis Barker, came to the exclusive event in an all-black Alexander McQueen suit and Eéra jewelry. The sleek outfit, however, had a subversive touch with cutouts above the blazer pockets exposing his skin, as he was wearing no shirt underneath. What's more, because of the lack of layers, Barker's signature tattoos were exposed with the plunging neckline.

What really tied the two outfits together, though, was their nearly exact matching manicures done by celebrity nail artist Brittney Boyce. The stars both rocked matching black nails with silver chain enhancements.

Grammys red carpet couples
Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Both Charli and Landon wore black, and we wanted to ensure the nails were an extension of the look. We wanted to stay classy but add a little bit of edge, so we went with a classic glossy black nail in medium length almond shaped nails that elongated Charli's hands, with a chunky piece of chain cuff. We wanted Landon's look to complement Charli's with smaller chain pieces wrapping around his cuticle. His pinky nail however is really what ties the stunning couples' nail looks together!" stated Boyce in a press release.

This red carpet moment came after the duo gave their first interview together at Spotify's Best New Artist party on Thursday night in West Hollywood. At the event, the couple spoke to ET about their whirlwind relationship and D'Amelio's upcoming Dancing with the Stars tour.

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023
@nails_of_la/instagram

"There's been so many things that have happened since we've started dating," D'Amelio told ET. "Whether it was Dancing with the Stars or his own music journey. And it's been really nice to kind of watch each other and be there to support each other through all of these crazy times and, you know, get to do things like this together and dress up. It's always been very fun."

When asked about the social media star's upcoming tour, Barker promised, "Yeah, for sure, I'll definitely be at some of those shows."

