Cardi B's Sculptural Grammys Gown Is Hot Off the Paris Fashion Week Runway — See Her Bold Look!

From runway to red carpet! Cardi B's 2023 Grammys red carpet look just made its debut on the Paris Fashion Week runway.

The "Up" rapper, 30, showed some skin in a royal purple draped gown featuring dramatic sculptural hooded and statement shoulders. The form-fitting gown, designed by Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta, made its debut on the Paris Fashion Week runway just five days before the Grammys. The design highlighted Cardi's figure and showed off her abs with an exposed front cutout, plus a deep plunging neckline. The rapper accessorized with sparkling hoop earrings and rings for some major bling.

Cardi walked down the red carpet hand-in-hand with husband Offset, who wore a white suit with black lapels.

Cardi B is among a star-studded lineup of presenters at this year's ceremony, including Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain — will take the stage at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Joining them are Billy Crystal, James Corden, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson and First Lady Jill Biden.

The award show previously announced comedian Trevor Noah will host for the third year in a row, with performances from Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith and Harry Styles.

Cardi B kicked off Grammys weekend at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Gala on Saturday night. The star accentuated her curves in a custom Roberto Cavalli bustier gown, featuring hand sewn golden strings and trimmed with black lace inserts. She posted a series of photos on Instagram showing off the look, captioning it, "This that good pony …… @roberto_cavalli."

Cardi B opted out of the 2022 Grammys, but in 2021 her red carpet fashion was one of the talked-about moments of the night. The nominated rapper stepped out in gladiator-like metal bra, with pointed armor-style shoulder pads, knee pads and briefs by Rey Ortiz. Cardi completed her edgy chromatic look with sexy fishnets and D'Orazio rose gold diamond earrings.

The year also marked Cardi B's provocative "WAP" performance at the Grammys with Megan Thee Stallion.

She wowed with her hair, which was worn in a short rose gold pixie (thanks to her hair pro Tokyo Stylez, who dyed and styled her wig using Joico products). "I felt it would be better to go with short hair off the shoulders so the wardrobe stands out for the performance," Stylez told PEOPLE at the time. "We did the same hairstyle in black the night before and Cardi loved it, so we did the same thing but in rose gold for the Grammys."

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.