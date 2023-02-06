Beyoncé Changes Mid-Grammys Into Velvet Gown After Getting Stuck in Traffic En Route to Ceremony

One dress wasn't enough for Beyoncé's history-making appearance at the Grammys.

After arriving fashionably late to the ceremony thanks to the Los Angeles traffic in a Gucci metallic gown, the singer, 41, changed mid-awards into a bespoke black velvet gown and matching gloves by Schiaparelli.

Queen Bey posed for a photo in the outfit with her rapper husband Jay-Z, 53, who complemented his wife's style in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie.

The husband and wife are tied for the most-nominated artist of all time at the Grammys with 88 nods each.

Beyoncé's first look consisted of a gown featuring a rose gold bustier and silver metal asymmetric skirt with ruffle detail. She accessorized with glittering 70-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, black opera gloves and wore her hair in waves.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Recording Academy

Her outfit change came ahead of the award for album of the year category being announced.

And despite losing out on the award to Harry Styles for his third studio album, Harry's House, that didn't stop Beyoncé making history.

The musician now holds the record for the most Grammy award wins for an individual at 32 after winning four golden gramophones on the night.

Beyoncé. Kevin Winter/Getty

As well as taking home the gong for best dance/electronic music album for Renaissance, Beyoncé also accepted the award for best dance/electronic dance recording for her single "Break My Soul", best R&B song For "Cuff It" and best traditional R&B performance for "Plastic Off the Sofa".

Prior to attending big show, she posed a photo of herself posing with three of her awards in a velvet pink Balmain gown by Olivier Rousteing featuring a structured neckline in a series of snapshots she posted to Instagram. The ensemble, accessorized with a circular gold hat, was styled by Marni Senofonte.

"We won 3 y'all! To my Hive, thank y'all so much for all of your love and loyalty!" she wrote in the caption. "Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!! To The Dream, Tricky, HOV, and Big Freedia. I love y'all! Syd, I've always been such a fan of yours. Thank you."

She continued, "Nova Wav, Morten Ristorp, Raphael Saadiq, and Nile Rodgers, thank you for pouring into CUFF IT. Big thanks to Sabrina Claudio, Nick Green and Patrick Paige II. PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA is my favorite song on RENAISSANCE most days. It's hard to pick though. Haaa."

The superstar concluded the post by saying how "grateful" she feels to be recognized.

"It feels great to be honored for the vocal performance. Thank you to all the talented vocalists who killed those beautiful TikTok renditions! I feel very grateful and filled with joy!" she added.