Best Dressed at the 2023 Grammys

See who wore the best, boldest, brightest, and, yes, biggest looks on the Grammy Awards 2023 red carpet, from drop-dead sexy mermaid gowns to over-the-top prints designed to stop people in their tracks

By Alex Apatoff
Published on February 5, 2023 07:00 PM
01 of 11

Lizzo

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty

The singer (and trademarked "100% that bitch") caps off a big weekend and even bigger year with an even bigger fashion moment: This citrus corset gown by Dolce & Gabbana with silver detailing and cascading floral appliqué opera-length coat, with matching fingerless gloves and nails.

02 of 11

Doja Cat

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Safe to "Say So" that Doja Cat has become a Best Dressed list staple, today turning it out in a one-shoulder vinyl gown by Atelier Versace with matching gloves and high-gloss hoop earrings.

03 of 11

Kelsea Ballerini

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Country star Kelsea Ballerini picked a lemon yellow halter gown with embellished straps by Atelier Prabal Gurung, which she told E! was a nod to the cover of her new album, Subject to Change. She finished the look with yellow heels and Brilliant Earth jewelry.

04 of 11

Viola Davis

Viola Davis celebrates the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling award for "Finding Me" during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Leon Bennett/Getty

Newly-minted EGOT Viola Davis shows off her Grammy (for the narration of her audiobook) and an equally winning colorblock sequin column dress by Naeem Khan.

05 of 11

Brandi Carlile

grammys 2023
Getty

Brandi Carlile (who won a Grammy already for Best Rock Song) wears a twist on the traditional country suit, donning a duster and trousers with sparkling embellishment over a hot pink button-up with a skinny tie.

06 of 11

Hillary Scott

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
Getty

Lady A frontwoman Hillary Scott teams a tuxedo-inspired white gown with Old Hollywood-style waves.

07 of 11

Carly Pearce

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Country star Carly Pearce attends her first Grammys in a romantic floral gown with keyhole cutout, black opera gloves and pumps with a sparkling detail.

08 of 11

Michelle Branch

grammys 2023
Getty

This look will be everywhere this season: Michelle Branch wears a strong-shouldered tea-length column with sparkling accents and matching sunnies.

09 of 11

Sheryl Crow

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
Getty

Legendary singer/songwriter Sheryl Crow keeps things classic in a black gown with gathered neckline and statement earrings.

10 of 11

Myles Frost

grammys 2023
Getty

Myles Frost tops his black trousers and loafers with a heavy metal gold-spangled jacket and coordinating jewelry.

11 of 11

Daryl Hannah

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Actress (and wife of Neil Young) Daryl Hannah adds a little rock-n-roll to her tuxedo dress with striped tights and lug sole boots.

