Best Dressed at the 2023 Grammys

01 of 11 Lizzo Getty The singer (and trademarked "100% that bitch") caps off a big weekend and even bigger year with an even bigger fashion moment: This citrus corset gown by Dolce & Gabbana with silver detailing and cascading floral appliqué opera-length coat, with matching fingerless gloves and nails.

02 of 11 Doja Cat Getty Safe to "Say So" that Doja Cat has become a Best Dressed list staple, today turning it out in a one-shoulder vinyl gown by Atelier Versace with matching gloves and high-gloss hoop earrings.

03 of 11 Kelsea Ballerini Getty Country star Kelsea Ballerini picked a lemon yellow halter gown with embellished straps by Atelier Prabal Gurung, which she told E! was a nod to the cover of her new album, Subject to Change. She finished the look with yellow heels and Brilliant Earth jewelry.

04 of 11 Viola Davis Leon Bennett/Getty Newly-minted EGOT Viola Davis shows off her Grammy (for the narration of her audiobook) and an equally winning colorblock sequin column dress by Naeem Khan.

05 of 11 Brandi Carlile Getty Brandi Carlile (who won a Grammy already for Best Rock Song) wears a twist on the traditional country suit, donning a duster and trousers with sparkling embellishment over a hot pink button-up with a skinny tie.

06 of 11 Hillary Scott Getty Lady A frontwoman Hillary Scott teams a tuxedo-inspired white gown with Old Hollywood-style waves.

07 of 11 Carly Pearce Getty Country star Carly Pearce attends her first Grammys in a romantic floral gown with keyhole cutout, black opera gloves and pumps with a sparkling detail.

08 of 11 Michelle Branch Getty This look will be everywhere this season: Michelle Branch wears a strong-shouldered tea-length column with sparkling accents and matching sunnies.

09 of 11 Sheryl Crow Getty Legendary singer/songwriter Sheryl Crow keeps things classic in a black gown with gathered neckline and statement earrings.

10 of 11 Myles Frost Getty Myles Frost tops his black trousers and loafers with a heavy metal gold-spangled jacket and coordinating jewelry.