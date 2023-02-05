Adele Makes Stylish Return to the Grammys in Romantic Ruby Gown and Dazzling Diamonds

Nominated for seven of the night's most coveted awards, Adele returned to the Grammys – after six years! – in high style

February 5, 2023
65th GRAMMY Awards - Adele
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Adele delivered Hollywood glamour for her return to the Grammys red carpet.

After taking a six-year hiatus from attending the award show, the "Weekends with Adele" performer, came back as a fashion force at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

While she didn't make it to the red carpet, Adele exuded elegance for the show wearing a velvet, off-the-shoulder, ruby Louis Vuitton gown with ruffled shoulder detailing, a belted waist, ruby pumps and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. She complemented the look with her blonde hair parted over to one side and styled with in big, bouncy waves, plus a chrome burgundy manicure.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Adele
Kevin Mazur/Getty

During the ceremony, Adele was seated next to Lizzo, who also her chose red for the evening, rocking a fiery, voluminous Dolce & Gabbana look.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Adele
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Closely trailing behind Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter is nominated for seven of the most coveted awards of the night, including record of the year, album of the year and song of the year. She's already familiar with winning, earning wins for 15 awards out of her 25 total Grammy nominations of all time (and counting).

65th GRAMMY Awards - Adele and the Rock Dwayne Johnson
Kevin Winter/Getty

The British star has been settling into her time in the U.S. after kicking off her Las Vegas residency in November 2022. The inaugural concert at Caesars Palace marked the first of 32 Adele shows at the venue, coming nearly a year after she postponed the Las Vegas residency in late January. At the time, she told fans that she "tried my hardest" to pull the show together in time, but fell short. But now, the show is seemingly right where she wants it to be.

"Thank you so much for coming back to me," Adele told the crowd, per The Guardian. "It looks just like I imagined it would, it's just perfect, thank you."

Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kevin Mazur/Getty

The packed venue of 4,100 fans experience, on walls of video screens at times, the singer opening the show with No. 1 single "Hello," and played through other hits like "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)," "Rumor Has It," "When We Were Young," "Someone Like You," and "Rolling in the Deep." Dressed in glamorous off-the-shoulder velvet gown and walking intimately around the venue, Adele also performs some of the tracks off her latest November 2021 release 30, such as "I Drink Wine," "Love Is a Game," and "Hold On."

Adele announced her rescheduled dates in July 2022 after she canceled shows due to behind-the-scenes production issues. The revamped "Weekends with Adele" shows will now run through March 25.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for AD

"It would have been a really half-arsed show and I can't do that," the 15-time Grammy winner told Graham Norton in January 2022. "People will see straight through me up on the stage. … I've never done anything like that in my life, and I'm not going to start now."

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

