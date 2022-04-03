Music's Biggest Night! See How Stars Are Getting Ready for the 2022 Grammys
The biggest night in music is here!
Musicians wait all year to honor their peers at the annual Grammy Awards, but before the incredible performances begin and the gilded gramophones are handed out, the industry's biggest stars do a lot of prep behind the scenes. Whether it's carving out time for a relaxing treatment or kicking back while the pros work on hair and makeup, tonight's nominees, performers and presenters give us an inside glimpse at what it's really like to get ready for the 2022 Grammys.
Read on to see just how stars like Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X and more are preparing for music's biggest celebration.
Brandi Carlile
The singer-songwriter, who's up for five Grammys and performing tonight, shared a clip as her glam team styled her hair and worked on her makeup before the show.
"Oh happy day!" Carlile said. "Thinking about all my friends."
Lil Nas X
The nominee (up for five awards) and performer gave himself a little boost early on Sunday. The Montero rapper snapped a selfie as he got an IV therapy drip (which can provide a boost of hydration and electrolytes) while sitting in what appeared to be his hotel room.
Kelsea Ballerini
The country star and presenter joked about staying "humble" as she flew to Las Vegas for the awards show.
"Sometimes I think I'm movin on up and then there's days like today where I'm carrying my Grammy dress through the Minneapolis airport during a layover with a delayed connection in line and hangry for a table at a concourse B Chili's and I am reminded to be humble," Ballerini captioned a video of herself carrying the gown.
Once she (and her Grammys gown!) made it safely in Las Vegas, the star took some time to relax.
"✨ let's go to the grammys ✨," she captioned a photo sitting in bed wearing sheet mask and drinking a cup of tea.
Chelsea Handler
The Grammy-nominated comedian and boyfriend Jo Koy sang their own improvised rendition of "Chapel of Love" while they did face masks together in bed.
"We're going to the Grammys and we're gonna get married. We're going to the Grammys. We're gonna get married, married," the couple sang on Handler's Instagram story.
Chrissy Teigen
Before joining husband John Legend, who is performing at this year's Grammys, the cookbook author hydrated her complexion with a gel sheet mask. "Grammy day," Teigen captioned the selfie.
Amanda Kloots
The fitness guru and TV personality kicked off Grammys morning with a workout, then headed into hair and makeup.
"@nicwalpert and @makeupbytroy are getting to work. Listening to Grammy nominee @angeliquekidjo," Kloots said.
Once she was dressed and ready, Kloots snapped a selfie with her "amazing team." Then, she headed off to the red carpet!
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, are airing and streaming live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3 in Las Vegas on Sunday night.