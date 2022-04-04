Must-See Outfit Changes at the 2022 Grammys

On music's biggest night, these stars couldn't settle for just one outfit

By Brittany Talarico Updated April 04, 2022 11:49 AM

Megan Thee Stallion

The common denominator between the rapper's three looks? Majorly sexy style. From her one-shoulder, leopard Roberto Cavalli gown on the red carpet to her two black dresses inside the show, MTS was all about a body-con moment.

Carrie Underwood

The hemlines kept getting shorter for the country queen, who opted for a full-on ball gown moment on the red carpet in a sunshine Dolce & Gabbana design, followed by a knee-length, crystal-covered Dolce & Gabbana LBD inside the show before hitting the stage to perform in a royal purple AFFFAIR mini dress with an attached cape that put her famously toned legs on display. 

Saweetie

Saweetie actually changed her gowns mid-carpet (first came the custom fuchsia Valentino two-piece outfit followed by a custom Oscar de la Renta black taffeta bubble-skirt gown with a sheer, illusion bustier and crystal flowers) before slipping into something simpler — but still skin-baring, by Etro — inside the show. 

Lenny Kravitz

The cornerstone of Lenny's 2022 Grammys wardrobe was leather pants and knee-high boots, which clearly worked with whatever pec-baring top he rocked. 

Lady Gaga

Gaga first hit the carpet in a one-shoulder, black Armani Privé gown that featured a sweeping white train and open back, plus Tiffany & Co. jewelry. For a heartfelt, jazzy tribute to her duets with Tony Bennett, the superstar changed into an equally glamorous Elie Saab Couture gown with a huge bow at the back. She later kept the mint green trend going in a feather-embellished design. 

Chrissy Teigen

Teigen was definitely thinking pink for the red carpet, having a fairytale fashion moment in a vibrant Nicole + Felicia Couture ballgown. Inside the show (where she was joined by her adorable children!), she kept the pink theme going in a cutout, sequin Georges Hobeika Couture design with feather statement sleeves. 

H.E.R.

The musician continued to use her fashion to honor musical icons, wearing a custom Dundas jumpsuit on the carpet that was a tribute to Aretha Franklin's 1976 American Music Awards look. She then changed into a "Rebel Soul" emblazoned black dress before wearing another custom Dundas design, featuring purple trousers, a cap-sleeve bodysuit and matching purple camouflage motorcycle jacket embellished with mirrors, beadwork and beaded fringe trim. 

Olivia Rodrigo

The newly minted Grammy winner switched out of her figure-framing Vivienne Westwood gown and into a white Givenchy mini with a ruffle hemline, paired with Wolford fishnets and combat boots for a beautiful performance of her mega-hit "Driver's License."  

Doja Cat

Not only did Doja Cat pull off a gown change (swapping out her mint, sheer, sparkling Versace gown for a blush, sheer, sparkling Versace gown) but she also went from blonde to brunette! 

Billie Eilish

On the red carpet, Billie rocked her signature style in a goth-like all-black look, which included an oversize cape jacket plus a floor-length dress and rectangular frames. She pared it all down for her stage performance of "Happier Than Ever" wearing a custom oversize Willy Chavarria T-shirt with a picture of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on the front

Lil Nas X

These are just three of the musician's many outfit changes. He first hit the carpet in white, pearl-embellished Balmain moto suit. He then performed in a glam uniform-style jacket which he later removed to reveal a one-shoulder crystal crop top underneath. 

Justin Bieber

The pop star changed out of the roomy, oversize Balenciaga suit and beanie he wore on the red carpet and into some tighter leather-like pants, a black cropped ALTU hoodie from designer Joseph Altuzarra's new line and a backwards baseball cap for his performance of the smash hit "Peaches." 

Jon Batiste

As the musician's number of Grammys increased, so did his outfits! The album of the year winner first hit the carpet in a colorful sequin Dolce & Gabbana suit, followed by a dusty blue  iridescent Dolce & Gabbana suit for her energetic performance. Later, he accepted the biggest award of the night in a black, crystal embroidered Alexander McQueen cape. 

Cynthia Erivo

The multi-hyphenate star swapped one Louis Vuitton look for another! She first hit the carpet in a custom, belted Louis Vuitton gown with statement draped velvet sleeves and hand embroidery, followed by a heavily-embellished, two-piece set (also LV!) covered in crystals for the moving Stephen Sondheim tribute

By Brittany Talarico