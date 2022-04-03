The couple was nominated for the best country duo/group performance for their hit "Chasing After You"

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Match at the Grammys — and Give a Red Carpet Shoutout to Son Hayes!

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are having a very glam date night at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

The hot country couple once again coordinated their style, stepping out in matching brown tones after going for a very similar color palette last month at the 2022 ACM Awards.

Although the musicians — who were nominated for the best country duo/ group performance for their hit "Chasing After You" — didn't take home the Grammy, Hurd told Laverne Cox on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet that the entire experience has been "pretty cool."

"This is our first time being nominated together at the Grammys, and we've come a lot for all of Maren's records, but this one is extremely fun for us and we're just soaking it all up," he said, adding, "We're so excited for it."

Morris, who was also nominated for Best Country Song for her protest song "Better Than We Found It," added that they plan to "enjoy the show," after losing their category and confirmed that they didn't bring their son Hayes, 2, out to Las Vegas with them.

"We miss you buddy — we miss you Hayesy," Hurd chimed him. Added Morris, "Go to bed, Hayes!"

Last year, Morris told PEOPLE that she and Hurd like to coordinate and consult with each other and their stylists (Hurd works with Krista Roser) before red carpet events.

"We definitely try to coordinate, but not full-on Justin and Britney denim VMA looks," she joked. "Maybe one day, but so far, we're just trying to be complementary to each other, but not walk all over each other."

She added about her husband: "I definitely feel like he could wear a paper sack and look really hot. So he's lucky in that regard."

The couple has frequently collaborated since their chart-topping duet last year. Most recently, Hurd is credited as a cowriter and background vocalist on Morris's album, Humble Quest.

"He was my closest and best writing partner during lockdown," Morris told PEOPLE earlier this year. "Writing songs with each other is fun, but it's not the only thing that ties us together. It's a bonus."

Of their duet "Chasing After You," which hit No. 1 on the country charts last year, Morris said: "It just feels so fateful in a weird, random way. It's full-circle, because I met Ryan nine years ago in a writing room."