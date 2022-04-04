Lenny Kravitz Brings His Signature Rock-Star Style to the Grammys in Sheer Silver Chainmail Top
Move over, Timothee Chalamet: Lenny Kravitz is here to give the Grammy Awards its dose of near-shirtlessness.
On the Grammys red carpet, the musician, 57, showed off his chiseled physique in a plunging silver chainmail top, paired with black leather pants and knee-high boots. He completed the look with round sunglasses and plenty of jewelry, including several layered chain necklaces.
Kravitz has been known for his daring style for decades (who could forget his iconic giant scarf from 2012?). And in recent years, the rock star has only shown more skin.
At the 2019 MTV VMAs, he chose a similar metallic knit top, worn underneath a denim vest and matching jeans.
At the Dom Perignon & Lenny Kravitz 'Assemblage' Exhibition in 2019, the singer wore a full black leather suit with a plunging undershirt and a long fringe statement necklace.
The star's Grammys look is reminiscent of another celebrity, too: his daughter, Zoë Kravitz. The younger Kravitz attended the fall 2020 Saint Laurent fashion show in a silver belly-baring chainmail top and jeans. Her date for the occasion? None other than her dad.
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, are airing and streaming live on Sunday from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.