Lady Gaga Wore 'Beautiful' Dress Designed by Her Sister Natali Germanotta to 2022 Grammys

Lady Gaga kept it in the family when choosing one of her looks for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The "Rain on Me" singer, 36, rocked a trio of gowns to Sunday's big event, including a teal crepe back satin silk velvet dress with a feather capelet designed by her sister, Natali Germanotta.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Gaga (neé Stefani Germanotta) shouted out Natalie, 30, on Instagram Monday, tagging her younger sibling's New York-based design house, Topo Studio.

"Thank you to @topostudiony for hand making this beautiful 👗 for me 🥰," she wrote.

Topo Studio also showed off the gown on its Instagram page on Monday with a series of photos. The custom-dyed dress also included a hand-ruched 'heart' bodice in crepe back satin.

"A closer look 👀 ," they wrote.

Gaga embraced old Hollywood glam with her Grammys looks this year.

She arrived on the red carpet wearing a one-shoulder black and white gown by Armani Privé that featured a sweeping white train and open back. She finished the look with a retro updo that showed off her dazzling jewelry by Tiffany & Co — a yellow gold and platinum necklace featuring morganites and diamonds, as well as yellow gold and platinum earrings with purple spinels and diamonds.

For her performance — a heartfelt, jazzy tribute to her duets with Tony Bennett — the superstar changed into an equally glamorous Elie Saab Couture gown with a huge bow at the back.

The Topo Studio dress was Gaga's post-performance look. She wore it while sitting in the audience at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where she posed for photographs with fellow music stars including Lil Nas X.

Lady Gaga Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Gaga was nominated for five awards at this year's Grammys. She and Bennett won the award for best traditional pop vocal album for Love for Sale, their second collaborative record.

The album — a tribute to Cole Porter — was released in September 2021, just one month after Bennett, 95, announced his retirement from performing.

Bennett appeared at the Grammys, via video — introducing Gaga's solo performance of their duets, "Love for Sale" and "Do I Love You."

As she sang, videos of her friendship with Bennett began to play in the background.

"I love you Tony, we miss you," she said after concluding the performance.

Elsewhere in her post on Monday, Gaga opened up about her night out at the Grammys.

"I won my thirteenth Grammy last night, and I cried just like the first time I won for 'Just Dance,' " she wrote on Instagram Monday. "Tony and I are so grateful for this honor. I was so proud to be a part of such a beautiful community of musicians where so many people were rewarded for their artistry."