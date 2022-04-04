The couple couldn't keep their hands off each other on the red carpet at the 2022 Grammys

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Match — and Touch Tongues (Again!) — at the 2022 Grammys

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just made their Grammy Awards debut! And true to form, they packed on the PDA.

Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, stepped out hand-in-hand for the biggest night in music – and had another matching moment!

The pair couldn't keep their hands off each other and shared a sweet kiss (just like at the Oscars!) as they posed on the red carpet. Like the Oscars, Kardashian and Barker made sure to match their looks, both going for head-to-toe black.

While Kardashian opted for a plunging, wide-legged jumpsuit, sheer opera gloves and sleek ponytail, Barker wore a black vest (no dress shirt underneath) and trousers. The Blink-182 drummer did add a pop of the hottest color of the evening — hot pink — to his look, and posed for a few photos in a bright fuchsia jacket too.

The Kardashians couple even matched all the way down to their accessories, with both Barker and Kardashian wearing nearly-identical pairs of black rectangular sunglasses.

The engaged couple are still on the awards show circuit after attending the Oscars together last week. At the Academy Awards, Kardashian wore a sleek, strapless black tea-length vintage Mugler dress paired with a slicked back hairstyle, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and strappy Aquazzura Perfect Kiss Sandals. Barker matched his lady in a head-to-toe black suit and black rectangular sunglasses.

Barker recently admitted that he's still adjusting to the "all new" glam routine he does before a red carpet with Kardashian.

"I never really have a glam team — I never get powder or whatever, but this is the Oscars so I'll do whatever," he explained, teasing that even being handed chapstick on a Q-tip was "all new to him."

"I put lotion on, made sure my nails were cut, and made sure my lips were moisturized," he said. "I don't even know what to tell [the makeup artist] to do, because it's not in my pocket."