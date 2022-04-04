H.E.R. Wears a Glittering Dundas Jumpsuit Inspired by Aretha Franklin to the 2022 Grammys

The Grammy-nominated artist's custom Dundas look is a reimagining of the Queen of Soul's 1976 American Music Awards ensemble

H.E.R. honored one of her musical inspirations on the 64th annual Grammy Awards red carpet.

The artist — who is up for eight nominations this year — shut down the red carpet in a custom yellow and orange ombré chiffon Dundas jumpsuit featuring a beaded and sequin embellished Phoenix motif. The design was inspired by Aretha Franklin's look at the 1976 American Music Awards, where she won Best Female Soul Artist.

"This is Peter Dundas, but Aretha Franklin was my inspiration tonight," H.E.R. told PEOPLE on Grammys red carpet Sunday.

The look was a collaboration between Dundas and H.E.R.'s stylist Wouri Vice.

"It's always a pleasure to work with H.E.R. and with Wouri," Dundas tells PEOPLE. "We all share a love of iconic 1970s rock and roll style, which makes the collaboration so great. They totally understand my aesthetic, so I think we all strengthen each other in the process, which always takes place seamlessly."

Grammy Awards Arrivals Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

While the look was imagined a while ago, the actual design process took less than two months to complete.

"Wouri and I started talking about the look at the beginning of this year, but the work only really started six weeks ago," Dundas shares. "Because we know each other so well by now, it gets pretty close to perfect quite quickly. The process of the embellishments took weeks to realize — being embroidered over countless hours and seeing the pieces travel between India, Italy, Los Angeles and then Las Vegas."

H.E.R.'s Grammys Dress designed by Dundas Credit: Peter Dundas

When it came time for fittings, the team played current hits, including songs from the artist.

"To get in the mood, we were actually playing the songs that are being performed, which I also incidentally do when I'm sketching to feel inspired," Dundas shared.

And H.E.R. loved the finished product.

"H.E.R. is always so graceful and appreciative of my work, but it's seeing her face light up when we do that final fitting that tells me we are in a good place."

The musician will also be taking the stage during music's biggest night to perform. She is nominated for eight awards at this year's Grammys, including album of the year and best R&B album for Back of My Mind.

She could also take home the prize for best R&B performance and best R&B song for "Damage," as well as song of the year, best traditional R&B performance and best song written for visual media for "Fight For You." She is also nominated for best contemporary Christian music performance/song for "Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)."

H.E.R. is no stranger to a red carpet. At the Oscars last week, she stepped out in bright yellow Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022 gown. She completed the look with black Giuseppe Zanotti heels, emerald Chopard jewels and a black Tyler Ellis clutch.

"OSCARS IN GREEN," the Oscar winner shared on Instagram alongside a snap of her look.

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Credit: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

At the 2021 Oscars, H.E.R. turned heads in a royal purple outfit that was inspired by the legendary musician Prince. He wore a similar sparkling hooded outfit to the Oscars in 1985, the year he won Best Original Song Score for Purple Rain.

H.E.R., who won for Best Original Song for "Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah at the ceremony, collaborated with Dundas that night as well. The look was comprised of a royal purple embellished hooded cape bordered in embellished lyrics from her song over a matching halter jumpsuit with cutout waist panels and the same lyric motif on cuffs and collar.

H.E.R. attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. H.E.R. | Credit: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty

"You've got to see it on the day of," she said on PEOPLE's Oscars Pre-Show. "But it's definitely inspired by an era, and also inspired by one of my favorite artists. So yeah, it's going to be, I think, iconic."

H.E.R paired the jumpsuit with her signature round sunglasses, matching Giuseppi Zanotti heels and jewelry by Chopard. She finished off the iconic look with a mauve lip color and a smokey purple eyeshadow.

The Grammy winner said that her style is "tomboy chic" and the glasses are a key part of the overall look.

"It's got to be big. It's got to be. But also chill," she told PEOPLE. "I like to be comfortable. That's my inspiration and a subtle flex. I like to be present, not necessarily to wow in the room, but present like, 'Oh, okay. All right.' The subtle flex. That's my style."