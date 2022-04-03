Halsey Walks 2022 Grammys Red Carpet 3 Days After Undergoing Surgery: 'Fragile But Excited'

The nominee also attended the 2017 Grammys shortly after their first endometriosis surgery

Halsey hit the Grammy Awards red carpet just days after undergoing surgery – and candidly told fans about it hours before their arrival.

The Grammy nominee, 27, posted a candid selfie wearing a hospital gown, hair net and face mask as they opened up about the procedure they went under just three days before the 2022 Grammys.

"The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery," Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, said on Instagram. "I walked the carpet with my stitches still in 😅 As luck would have it, I'm attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I'm fragile. Fragile but excited."

Grammy Awards Arrivals Credit: Getty

Despite feeling "fragile," Halsey still brought their bold sense of style to the red carpet. The "Without You" singer showed off their figure in a strapless, belted corset gown with a draped, black skirt. A side-angled wide-brimmed hat, platform heels, diamond necklace and drop earrings completed the look.

When Halsey last attended the Grammys post-surgery in Feb. 2017, they paid homage to '90s girl group TLC by wearing a royal blue satin jacket with no shirt underneath and baggy parachute pants.

"I just didn't want to wear a dress. Why not hit 'em with a silk number," the star said, adding, "I wanted to do something that was very sexy and androgynous."

Halsey Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Halsey has been open about their struggles with endometriosis, including the "terrifying" surgeries they underwent for treatment of the condition.

"Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries," Halsey wrote in a Jan. 6, 2017 Instagram post, which no longer appears on their feed. "The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis. For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful."

"I'm in total agony right now… (and I'm going to be in excruciating pain for a while cause I had quite the cocktail of procedures today)," they continued. "In my recovery I am thinking of all of you and how you give me the strength and stamina to power through and prosper."

"If you suffer from chronic pain or a debilitating disease please know that I have found time to live a crazy, wild, rewarding life AND balance my treatment and I hope so much in my heart that you can too," Halsey added at the time.