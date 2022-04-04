Editors' Picks: Our Favorite Looks at the 2022 Grammys
The Grammy Awards checked off all the Grammy Awards style boxes: lots of sequins, suits and skin. Stars brought their best — and boldest — to the red carpet in a variety of head-turning styles. From 40-pound blazers to bra tops and pops of pink, show-stopping looks took over the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Below, we share our favorite ensembles of the evening.
The Biebers
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: Yes, Justin could fit three of Hailey inside his oversize Balenciage suit. Yes, he's wearing the polarizing Balenciaga monster crocs. Yes, those glasses should have been left on the set of the Matrix. And yes, his neon pink beanie is probably making his head sweaty. But I still stan his whole look. And luckily for Justin, his moment is elevated even more thanks to his beautiful, effortless supermodel bride who looks like she's ready to renew her vows in this romantic Saint Laurent silk gown teamed with a layered necklace, no-makeup makeup and a romantic, loose braid.
Giveon
Andrea Lavinthal, Style and Beauty Director: Sure, there were brighter, bolder and bling-ier looks on the red carpet, but R&B singer-songwriter Giveon wins the award for the ultimate fashion flex: a custom tweed pantsuit by Chanel. His accessories — a pile of necklaces from the label's fine jewelry collection — added to the nominee's style clout.
Dua Lipa
Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: The star had several serves on Grammys night, and she made them all look as effortless as wearing sweatpants. Serve 1: That freshly-dyed platinum curtain of hair courtesy of Chris Appleton. Serve 2: Wearing vintage Versace from its famous 1992 bondage collection that hit the runway on Christy Turlington. Serve 3: Wearing custom Versace for a cheeky fashion faceoff with Megan Thee Stallion — then having it altered onstage by Donatella Versace herself. Okay, Dua Lipa, I give in, you get my pick for best dressed.
Billie Eilish
Lanford Beard, Senior News Editor: Many Grammys attendees were still feeling the sting of Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins' sudden death at 50 just nine days before Sunday's ceremony. In addition to a special tribute to Hawkins during the show's In Memoriam segment, Billie Eilish used her style to pay homage to him. Changing out of her dramatic red carpet look, the singer slipped into a custom oversize Willy Chavarria T-shirt with a picture of Hawkins' face on the front for her performance of "Happier Than Ever" with brother Finneas. As the last few years have made abundantly clear, comfortable clothes are essential during tough times, and nothing says comfort like a T-shirt.
Chrissy Teigen
Kaitlyn Frey, Contributor: Hot pink was the color of the evening, and in my opinion, no one rocked the feminine hue better than Chrissy Teigen. She looked so pretty in pink in the bold, billowing Nicole + Felicia Couture ballgown and even more glamorous with her dramatic Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. Her Grammys moment looks amazing from every single angle, and I'm here for it.
St. Vincent
Lindy Segal, Contributor: It was about time that St. Vincent — who walked in Gucci's Hollywood-inspired Love Parade fashion show earlier this year — wore a look from the collection IRL. She chose a metallic gown with ruffled sleeves and hem in the color of the night, fuchsia. It's everything a Grammys look should be: fun, glamorous and slightly over the top — and I couldn't love it more.
Lady Gaga
Stephanie Wenger, Digital News Writer: Lady Gaga brought old Hollywood glamour to the Grammys red carpet. She stepped out in a one-shoulder black Armani Privé gown that featured a sweeping white train and open back. She completed the look with a retro updo and jewelry by Tiffany & Co. She wore a a yellow gold and platinum necklace featuring morganites and diamonds as well as yellow gold and platinum earrings with purple spinels and diamonds. The look was a perfect fit for music's biggest night!
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, aired and streamed live on Sunday night from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.