Editors' Picks: Our Favorite Looks at the 2022 Grammys

Here are the looks we can't stop Slack-ing about

Below, we share our favorite ensembles of the evening.

The Biebers

justin bieber and hailey bieber Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: Yes, Justin could fit three of Hailey inside his oversize Balenciage suit. Yes, he's wearing the polarizing Balenciaga monster crocs. Yes, those glasses should have been left on the set of the Matrix. And yes, his neon pink beanie is probably making his head sweaty. But I still stan his whole look. And luckily for Justin, his moment is elevated even more thanks to his beautiful, effortless supermodel bride who looks like she's ready to renew her vows in this romantic Saint Laurent silk gown teamed with a layered necklace, no-makeup makeup and a romantic, loose braid.

Giveon

giveon Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Andrea Lavinthal, Style and Beauty Director: Sure, there were brighter, bolder and bling-ier looks on the red carpet, but R&B singer-songwriter Giveon wins the award for the ultimate fashion flex: a custom tweed pantsuit by Chanel. His accessories — a pile of necklaces from the label's fine jewelry collection — added to the nominee's style clout.

Dua Lipa

Grammy Awards Arrivals Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty

Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: The star had several serves on Grammys night, and she made them all look as effortless as wearing sweatpants. Serve 1: That freshly-dyed platinum curtain of hair courtesy of Chris Appleton. Serve 2: Wearing vintage Versace from its famous 1992 bondage collection that hit the runway on Christy Turlington. Serve 3: Wearing custom Versace for a cheeky fashion faceoff with Megan Thee Stallion — then having it altered onstage by Donatella Versace herself. Okay, Dua Lipa, I give in, you get my pick for best dressed.

Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Billie Eilish

billie eilish Credit: getty

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kaitlyn Frey, Contributor: Hot pink was the color of the evening, and in my opinion, no one rocked the feminine hue better than Chrissy Teigen. She looked so pretty in pink in the bold, billowing Nicole + Felicia Couture ballgown and even more glamorous with her dramatic Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. Her Grammys moment looks amazing from every single angle, and I'm here for it.

St. Vincent

Grammy Awards Arrivals Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lindy Segal, Contributor: It was about time that St. Vincent — who walked in Gucci's Hollywood-inspired Love Parade fashion show earlier this year — wore a look from the collection IRL. She chose a metallic gown with ruffled sleeves and hem in the color of the night, fuchsia. It's everything a Grammys look should be: fun, glamorous and slightly over the top — and I couldn't love it more.

Lady Gaga

lady gaga Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Stephanie Wenger, Digital News Writer: Lady Gaga brought old Hollywood glamour to the Grammys red carpet. She stepped out in a one-shoulder black Armani Privé gown that featured a sweeping white train and open back. She completed the look with a retro updo and jewelry by Tiffany & Co. She wore a a yellow gold and platinum necklace featuring morganites and diamonds as well as yellow gold and platinum earrings with purple spinels and diamonds. The look was a perfect fit for music's biggest night!