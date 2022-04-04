At the 2022 Grammys Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion payed homage to Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey's brown dress showdown at the 1998 MTV VMAs

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion Recreate That Famous Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey Moment at the Grammys

While presenting the best new artist, the two previous winners (Lipa in 2019, Megan in 2021) — recreated an iconic moment between Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Like Houston and Carey before them, the "Sweetest Pie" collaborators stepped on stage wearing matching outfits — only instead of the divas' understated brown dresses, Megan and Dua wore black and gold ensembles by Donatella Versace.

"You stole my look!" Megan, 27, said, before Dua, 26, explained, "Well, I was told I had the exclusive. I'm going to have to have a talk with Donatella."

The designer herself then stepped onto the stage and ripped off fabric from the skirt to reveal two distinct looks just like Houston and Carey did more than 20 years ago. In the process, Donatella declared, "These are my girls!"

"Thank you, Donatella," said Megan. "Now we both look like winners."

In a release, Versace acknowledged that the moment was a tribute to Houston and Carey's legendary "diva off" at the MTV Video Music Awards.

In the original clip of Houston and Carey, the two stars pretended to be caught by surprise to see the other in a matching gown while presenting best male video. They then ripped off the top layer of the gown to reveal two distinct minidresses, and said to each other, "You look good!"

Mariah Carey responded to a Tweet about Megan and Dua's tribute, writing about the late Houston, "love you and miss you Queen."

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammy Awards coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night!

At this year's awards, Megan was up for best rap performance for "Thot S---." Last year, she took home four Grammys, including best new artist, best rap song, best record and best rap performance — a victory she shared with Beyoncé.

Dua also had a big night at the awards last year, taking home the best pop vocal album award for Future Nostalgia.

RELATED VIDEO: Mickey Guyton Says Her Grammys Nominations Are Evidence to 'Invest in Black Talent No Matter What Genre'

"Sweetest Pie" is the first musical collaboration of Lipa and Megan. While chatting with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Megan opened up about the track and how it came to be.

"I be seeing everybody making mashups of me and Dua songs, and I'm like, 'No, this sounds too good. We have to make a song,'" she said.

Noting that she got in contact with Lipa to collaborate, Megan explained, "I was like, 'Dua, I really want us to do a song, but I got to find that right beat. It has to be perfect.'"

"So I didn't just send her no any track," she added. "I waited till I had the perfect one and I feel like we both came to a mutual agreement that it was greatness — and now we got 'Sweetest Pie.' "

MEgan Thee Stallion Credit: DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Batiste is the most-nominated artist with 11 nods, including record of the year, album of the year, best R&B album, and best music video.

Grammy Awards Arrivals Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty