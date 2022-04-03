Doja Cat Cups Her Cleavage as She Makes a Bold Entrance in Sheer Gown at 2022 Grammys

Along with H.E.R., Doja Cat earned the most nominations by a female performer at this year's Grammy Awards

Doja Cat didn't hold back from bringing out the big glam on Grammys night!

The "Woman" rapper made the red carpet her moment at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in a truly memorable, head-turning link. Doja Cat wasn't afraid to highlight her assets, and even playfully cupped her cleavage while posing for some red carpet photos before the awards show.

The nominee combined early '00s glam with old Hollywood style, stepping out in a sheer, pastel mint off-the-shoulder Versace gown embroidered with crystals layered over a matching mint corset bodysuit. She paired the elegant dress with of-the-moment chunky platform heels, wore her hair styled in a spiky half up-do with baby bangs and rocked icy purple eyeshadow across her eyelids.

Doja Cat completed the look with layers of diamond jewelry from Samer Halimeh New York and Jacob & Co., including a statement necklace, chunky bracelet, rings and drop earrings, plus a crystal covered JBL speaker turned into an evening bag!

While Jon Batiste leads the pack this year with 11 total nominations, Doja Cat is close behind, tying both Justin Bieber and H.E.R. with eight nominations. The singer's up for all the biggest categories including record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best pop duo/group performance, best pop vocal album, best rap song and best melodic rap performance. She also earned another album of the year nomination for her contribution of Lil Nas X's Montero.

After releasing her third studio album titled Planet Her in June 2021, Doja Cat previously told PEOPLE she felt "blown away" by the way it was received.

"Over the past few months especially, I've been totally blown away by how my fans have received Planet Her since it dropped this summer," the star, 26, said.

It's no surprise Doja Cat went there with her fashion tonight, given her style history at the Grammys. Last year, the "Say So" singer wowed on the red carpet in a jaw-dropping Roberto Cavalli gown, which featured feathers, leather and showed off a whole lot of skin.

The top of the dress — a cream and black leather motorcycle jacket adorned with gold zippers and embellishments — featured a plunging zipper that bared the front of her torso all the way down to her navel.

"I'm just really excited about this because I like something that's like kind of out there," she said of the look during the Live from E!: Grammy Awards pre-show at the time. "I feel like I've been pretty toned down lately, but this is like something I've always wanted to do."

"There's a couple things that I saw and I was like 'Maybe not that' and then I saw this and there's this little detail on the jacket that's a cat claw, and I feel like that is...what I want — like this is what I want to be," she said.

The singer added, "I want to be the cat lady so let me be that, you know, let me be that."