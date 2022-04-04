The Grammy-winning rapper didn't have to turn far for a sugar fix

Doja Cat's Glass Purse Was Filled with Candy at the 2022 Grammys — See the Photo Proof!

Doja Cat knows awards shows are long — which is likely why she had some snacks in her purse at the 2022 Grammy Awards!

Before taking home the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More" alongside SZA, Doja, 26, made her grand entrance at music's biggest night in a pastel mint off-the-shoulder Versace gown, which was embroidered with crystals layered over a matching mint corset bodysuit. To accessorize, Doja opted for a glass handbag by Coperni.

The sleek design featured a round construction with a small opening. Rather than carrying lip gloss, Doja filled the purse with candy wrapped in shiny gold packaging. Attached to the bag was a sparkling JBL speaker.

Doja continued the bold theme with trending platform heels and had her hair styled in a spiky half up-do with baby bangs — reminiscent of Halle Berry's iconic look from B.A.P.S. As for glam, Doja opted for icy purple eyeshadow across her eyelids.

She also accessorized with diamond jewelry from Samer Halimeh New York and Jacob & Co., including a statement necklace, chunky bracelet, rings and drop earrings.

Later in the evening, to accept her award, Doja slipped into a different glittering Versace gown. The soft pink look featured a deep-v neckline and was finalized with a sheer wrap skirt. On her feet, Doja wore square toe sandal heels and she accessorized with Jacquie Aiche jewelry.

During their acceptance, what began as a joke — when Doja ran out of the bathroom to make it to the stage — turned into an emotional speech.

"I've never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," the "Juicy" singer joked. "Thank you, everybody. Thank you to my family, my team, and I wouldn't be here without my fans — and you know what SZA, you are everything to me. You are incredible, you're the epitome of talent."

SZA, 31, then gave her input, "Thank you Doja, thank you to my mama, thank you to God, and thank you all. I'm glad you made it back in time."

After holding her tears back, Doja began to speak again.

"Damn," she said as the crowd cheered her on. "This is a big deal."

The performance beat out "I Get a Kick Out of You" by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, "Butter" by BTS, "Higher Power" by Coldplay and "Lonely" by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco.