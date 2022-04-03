See Chrissy Teigen's Show-Stopping Pink Grammys Ballgown from Every Angle

Chrissy Teigen had a Barbie girl moment in her Nicole + Felicia Couture ballgown at the 2022 Grammys

Chrissy Teigen brought big Barbie girl energy to the Grammy Awards!

The Cravings cookbook author joined husband John Legend at Sunday's 2022 Grammys, dressing up in a glamorous fuchsia ballgown that needs to be seen from every angle.

Teigen, 36, stepped out in a show-stopping strapless hot pink Nicole + Felicia Couture ballgown featuring a fanned-out, ruffled bodice plus a dramatic skirt with a cascading ruffled design across it. The gown also features a long train, which Teigen showed off as she posed on the red carpet. The star posed alongside Legend, 43, on the red carpet and the couple sweetly snuggled up close to each other.

To up the glam factor, Teigen wore a pair of sparkling diamond drop earrings, which were on full display thanks to her romantic chignon updo.

A few hours before the ceremony, Teigen shared an inside glimpse at her getting-ready routine, which includes a hydrating sheet mask.

"Grammy day," she captioned the selfie.

Last week, Teigen and Legend celebrated Oscars night at the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The event marked the first awards season party Teigen has attended since giving up alcohol, and she said the night couldn't have been better.

"Wow first award season no booze!!!" Teigen wrote on Instagram.

She also wrote about her gratitude for being invited to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

"The invite to @vanityfair will forever be my 'I can't believe I'm this lucky' thing along with my crazy little family. Thank you @alanavanderaa and @krisstudden@hairinel for being so supportive and making me feel like 1 billion dollars," she continued.

Legend has since boasted about his wife's progress. "She's so present," he told PEOPLE in December. "And she was always fun, but I think her being more present, it just makes everything more enjoyable for her and for all of us."