Every Celeb in Pink on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet
Forget painting the town red! These stars painted the town pink on the red carpet for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Billy Porter
Billy Porter knows how to make a statement on the red carpet, and the 2022 Grammys was no exception! The star wore a fuchsia Valentino ensemble ("the color of the season," he said) and Jimmy Choo shoes.
Saweetie
Grammy nominee Saweetie channeled Marilyn Monroe's iconic Gentlemen Prefer Blondes dress in a hot pink two-piece Valentino with matching gloves — before switching into a black gown halfway down the carpet.
Trevor Noah
The host for the evening, Trevor Noah partook in the night's biggest trend by wearing a pale pink, doubled-breasted jacket on the red carpet.
St. Vincent
Singer St. Vincent brought the glamour to the 2022 Grammys red carpet in a pink metallic dress with eye-catching, hot pink ruffles on the hem and sleeves.
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber, who is nominated for eight Grammys, arrived on the red carpet with wife Hailey Bieber on his arm, and a pop of pink on his head!
Tinashe
Tinashe is a vision in a pale pink, latex-looking gown by GCDS, which featured a giant bow on the back.
Chrissy Teigen
Teigen — there to support her husband, John Legend, as he receives the the inaugural Recording Academy Global Impact Award at the 2022 Grammys — stunned in a bubblegum pink ball gown fit for a princess by Nicole + Felicia Couture.
Chrissy Teigen (Again)
Inside the awards show, she changed into a more navigable — but no less impactful — glittery gown with pink feathered sleeves.
Travis Barker
The drummer arrived wearing a large, impossible-to-miss, fuchsia blazer alongside fiancée Kourtney Kardashian.
Li Saumet of Bomba Estéreo
Li Saumet of Bomba Estéreo made quite an entrance at the 2022 Grammys in a hot pink, oh-so-ruffly gown.
Natalie Grant
Eight-time Grammy nominee Natalie Grant added some florals to her pink, button-up gown.
Lili Haydn
Violinist Lili Haydn wore a sheer, high-necked, dreamy pink gown with pops of yellow.