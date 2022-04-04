Every Celeb in Pink on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Forget painting the town red! These stars painted the town pink on the red carpet for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards

By Andrea Wurzburger April 03, 2022 09:26 PM

1 of 12

Billy Porter

Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty

Billy Porter knows how to make a statement on the red carpet, and the 2022 Grammys was no exception! The star wore a fuchsia Valentino ensemble ("the color of the season," he said) and Jimmy Choo shoes. 

2 of 12

Saweetie

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Grammy nominee Saweetie channeled Marilyn Monroe's iconic Gentlemen Prefer Blondes dress in a hot pink two-piece Valentino with matching gloves — before switching into a black gown halfway down the carpet. 

3 of 12

Trevor Noah

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The host for the evening, Trevor Noah partook in the night's biggest trend by wearing a pale pink, doubled-breasted jacket on the red carpet. 

4 of 12

St. Vincent

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Singer St. Vincent brought the glamour to the 2022 Grammys red carpet in a pink metallic dress with eye-catching, hot pink ruffles on the hem and sleeves. 

5 of 12

Justin Bieber

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Justin Bieber, who is nominated for eight Grammys, arrived on the red carpet with wife Hailey Bieber on his arm, and a pop of pink on his head! 

6 of 12

Tinashe

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Tinashe is a vision in a pale pink, latex-looking gown by GCDS, which featured a giant bow on the back. 

7 of 12

Chrissy Teigen

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Teigen — there to support her husband, John Legend, as he receives the the inaugural Recording Academy Global Impact Award at the 2022 Grammys — stunned in a bubblegum pink ball gown fit for a princess by Nicole + Felicia Couture

8 of 12

Chrissy Teigen (Again)

Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty

Inside the awards show, she changed into a more navigable — but no less impactful — glittery gown with pink feathered sleeves. 

9 of 12

Travis Barker

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

The drummer arrived wearing a large, impossible-to-miss, fuchsia blazer alongside fiancée Kourtney Kardashian.

10 of 12

Li Saumet of Bomba Estéreo

Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty

Li Saumet of Bomba Estéreo made quite an entrance at the 2022 Grammys in a hot pink, oh-so-ruffly gown. 

11 of 12

Natalie Grant

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Eight-time Grammy nominee Natalie Grant added some florals to her pink, button-up gown. 

12 of 12

Lili Haydn

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Violinist Lili Haydn wore a sheer, high-necked, dreamy pink gown with pops of yellow. 

By Andrea Wurzburger