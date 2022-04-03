Carrie Underwood Glitters in Gold in Voluminous Ombré Ballgown at the 2022 Grammys

Carrie Underwood Glitters in Gold in Voluminous Ombré Ballgown at the 2022 Grammys
Carrie Underwood shimmered on the red carpet at the 64th Grammy Awards.
The singer stepped out in a gold ombré Dolce and Gabbana ballgown with a sashed crystal bodice for music's biggest night. She was accompanied by her husband Mike Fisher, who looked dapper in a Dolce and Gabbana tux.
She accessorized her look with diamond chandelier earrings from De Beers and completed the look with a smoky eye and sleek blonde hair parted down the middle.
Underwood, 39, already took home a best gospel album Grammy for My Savior ahead of Sunday's broadcast.
Underwood, who will take the stage to perform during tonight's ceremony, is also nominated this year for best country duo/group performance with Jason Aldean for their song "If I Didn't Love You."
The performer opened up to PEOPLE about her style last month as prepared to open her Las Vegas residency, REFLECTION, at the Resorts World Theatre.
"I don't think it's any secret that I love some bling," she shared. "Fringe and rhinestones are such a signature for women in country music throughout the years and something I have always loved."
She added, "I always want to go all out for any red carpet or performance look and we've just dialed that up a notch or 10 for Vegas."
For REFLECTION, Underwood wears some gorgeous red-carpet worthy gowns that are selected with the help of her stylist Emma Trask.
"She loves a little bit of drama with her gowns," Trask told PEOPLE.
The "Ghost Story" singer also isn't afraid to wear clothes from her own closet on stage for her Las Vegas show.
"I wasn't sure how we'd use it, but I found this amazing jacket out shopping and Emma and I ended up putting together an entire custom look around it, even incorporating a pair of my own jeans into the outfit for the custom denim chaps," she shared.
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, are airing and streaming live on Sunday from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.