Brandi Carlile on Her Glittering Grammys Suit: 'I'm Finally Morphing Into Elton John'
Brandi Carlile had the perfect inspiration for her Grammys look on Sunday night: the Rocket Man himself.
"I'm finally morphing into Elton John," Carlile joked to Laverne Cox on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet, "which is my dream since day one."
Carlile's custom jacket — which weighed a whopping 40 lbs. — was designed by BOSS, she shared, "so I feel like a boss! I don't think I've ever felt more glamorous."
Carlile, 40, who walked the carpet with wife Catherine Shepherd, is nominated for five awards at Sunday night's Grammys in Las Vegas, and is breaking a record as the first woman to ever be nominated for two song of the year Grammys in the same year.
"I think it means I won't win it," she joked to Cox of the double nods, "but the nomination is the high honor, as everybody says and everybody means."
The singer already has six Grammys to her name from previous years: best Americana album, best American roots song, best American roots performance, best country album and two for best country song.
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, are airing and streaming live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3 in Las Vegas on Sunday night.