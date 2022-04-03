Billy Porter Brings His Game-Changing Style to the 2022 Grammys with a Hot Pink Look

The Grammys presenter went for it in a bright, hot pink Valentino ensemble, plus dramatic dark lipstick!

Billy Porter brought his boundary-breaking sense of style to the 2022 Grammy Awards!

The Pose star, 52, always playfully experiments with fashion, and his look at Sunday night's Grammys were certainly no different. Porter hit the red carpet wearing a ruffle-detailed hot pink Valentino ensemble, matching fuchsia opera gloves and a crystal-embellished clutch and dark blue lipstick.

"The color of the season I hear is fuchsia and Valentino sent this over for me to wear from the runway. So you have to say yes to that," Porter told Laverne Cox during the E! red carpet pre-show.

When asked if he would have ever envisioned getting to borrow clothing from Valentino when he won Star Search in 1992, Porter replied, "Actually yes to part of it, but not to the part to where I get to be myself. I was trying to be somebody else. I was trying to be masculine enough to fit in. That didn't work out so well, so when I started to be authentic and be myself, stuff started to happen. So I am happy. It's nice."

"We are living proof of that," Porter continued. "It's only inside of us, standing inside the power of our authenticity and truth, that we can change the world for other people. We in this space give the whole world permission."

Porter has become the one to watch on the red carpet, known for flipping the style script with his daring looks, like the now-famous 2019 Oscars tuxedo dress and the metallic feather bodice and full ball skirt he wore at the same award show one year later.

"This is not about me wearing a dress on the red carpet. It's actually not a dress. Balance is what I'm going for," he told PEOPLE last year. "The conversation is in the balance."

While Porter says he loves and respects the drag culture, he explains that his approach to dressing is different.

"No shade to drag queens — I love drag. But I'm a cisgendered gay man choosing to play with a feminine silhouette in my clothing and gender. [It's] non-binary fluid silhouettes in my clothing. That's different," he shared.

Porter added: "All I'm doing is picking the clothes I want to wear. People say, 'I could never pull that off.' You know how you pull it off? Put it on."

He last showed his Grammys style in 2020 wearing a custom Baja East by Scott Studenberg blue jumpsuit design, embellished with layers of blue crystal fringe, a matching cropped jacket and a dramatic hat (which also featured long diamond fringe covering his face). The glitzy look included "70,000 hand-placed crystals," according to a Baja East, and his hat was "a mechanically-retracting fringe bucket" style.