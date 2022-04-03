Billie Eilish Doubles Down on Black in Dramatic Caped Grammys Look One Week After Her Oscars Win

The Happier Than Ever singer-songwriter stepped out on Sunday night showing off her signature sense of style — and even pushing her own boundaries by getting leggy with her look. Like at the Oscars, Eilish chose an all-black look, which included an oversized cape jacket plus a floor-length dress with a front slit that showed off a hint of her legs.

She completed the look with chunky, rubber-soled black boots and sleek retro sunglasses.

Eilish is no stranger to the Grammys. The seven-time Grammy winner, 20, is heading into tonight's awards ceremony with seven more nominations under her belt for her performances on her 2021 album Happier Than Ever and Apple+ documentary Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. This marks Eilish's third consecutive year being nominated for record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance.

The star's up against a lineup of fellow powerhouse female performers, including Doja Cat (eight nominations), H.E.R. (eight nominations) and Olivia Rodrigo (seven nominations).

Fresh off her global world tour, Eilish also joins a star-studded list of performers at tonight's Grammys. Eilish and Rodrigo have the most nominations among this year's performers, with seven each, including album of the year, record of the year and song of the year.

At the 2021 Grammys, Eilish brought her skater-punk style to the red carpet – and incorporated a timely COVID-19 accessory into her look.

The singer walked the red carpet with her brother FINNEAS in a pink, black and gray patterned button down shirt and matching flared trousers. She accessorized with white sneakers, bucket hat and protective facial mask featuring the same multi-colored design.

Eilish changed into a crystal-embellished shirt, matching pants and a bejeweled headpiece to perform her hit song "Everything I Wanted" during the award show.

Often seen dressed in oversized, gender-neutral baggy clothing, the "Therefore I Am" singer has previously opened up about purposefully wearing baggy clothes so people can't judge her body.

"I never want the world to know everything about me," Eilish said in a 2019 Calvin Klein ad. "I mean, that's why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath, you know?"

Eilish continued, "Nobody can be like, 'Oh, she's slim-thick, she's not slim-thick, she's got a flat ass, she's got a fat ass. No one can say any of that, because they don't know."