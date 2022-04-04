Billie Eilish Pays Tribute to Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins During 2022 Grammys Performance

Billie Eilish wore a custom oversized Willy Chavarria T-shirt with a picture of Taylor Hawkins on the front for her performance of "Happier Than Ever"

Eilish, 20, took to the stage to perform her song "Happier Than Ever" in a custom oversized Willy Chavarria T-shirt with a picture of Hawkins' face on the front and his last name printed on the back in capital letters.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hawkins died in Bogotá, Colombia, on March 25 after complaining of chest pains at his hotel. A preliminary urine toxicology test found 10 different substances in his body, including THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, according to the Attorney General's Office of Colombia. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

Taylor Hawkins Credit: Martin Philbey/Redferns

Eilish had changed out of her all-black red carpet look from earlier in the evening, which included an oversized cape jacket and floor-length dress with a front slit that showed off a hint of her legs, plus chunky, rubber-soled black boots and sleek retro sunglasses.

She continued to wear her shirt paying tribute to Hawkins for the remainder of the ceremony.

At the Oscars last week, Eilish told Access Hollywood that Hawkins' death was "incredibly heartbreaking."

"It was right before we went on stage [in Seattle, Washington]," she said of finding about his passing. "And we got the news, and it really, really tore us all apart. It's horribly, horribly tragic."

"Taylor was such a legendary player. We were admirers of his work years before we got to meet him," her brother Finneas told the outlet. "And we only met him a handful of times…. I wish we got to spend more time with him, but he couldn't have been a kinder, cooler, more generous person as well. And such a deeply inspiring person. We're just heartbroken."

Ben Platt, Rachel Zegler, Cynthia Erivo, and Leslie Odom Jr. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

During the preshow telecast, the Foo Fighters swept the three categories in which they were nominated this year.

The band took home trophies for best rock performance for "Making a Fire," best rock song for "Waiting on a War" and best rock album for "Medicine at Midnight."

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammy Awards coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

The Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform at the Grammys but announced on Thursday that they would not move forward with the performance.