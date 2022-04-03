The Grammys' Best Dressed Stars of 2022

The best, boldest and most badass outfits from the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet 

By Alex Apatoff April 03, 2022 07:42 PM

Lady Gaga

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

goes gorgeously retro-glam in a black Armani Privé gown with white one-shoulder strap that descends into a train — and so. many. jewels.

Olivia Rodrigo

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

gives major Y2K prom queen vibes in her body-hugging trompe l'oeil Vivienne Westwood gown with layered chokers (including one by Swarovski) and opera gloves.

Dua Lipa

Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty

rocks a vintage Versace gown from 1992 with chunky jewelry and platinum strands.

Doja Cat

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

goes super-glam (and makes a major entrance) in a custom seafoam Atelier Versace gown and sparkling jewelry.

Saweetie

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

dons a bold take on the night's biggest trend, hot pink, in a cropped bra top and full skirt by Valentino, opera gloves and oodles of jewels. (Then she changes into a black Oscar de la Renta gown halfway down the carpet.)

Chrissy Teigen

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

goes full princess in a bubblegum pink ballgown with ruffles at the bodice and skirt. (You're not imagining it: Pink was the night's biggest trend.)

Billy Porter

Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty

dons hot pink Valentino ruffles with a contrasting purple lip and silver shoes. 

St. Vincent

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

brings the drama in an iridescent high-neck pink gown with keyhole cutout and ruffles at the cuffs and hem. 

Megan Thee Stallion

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

in a one-shoulder gown with a high slit and three different animal prints, plus tons of gold jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Jazmine Sullivan

in a strong-shoulder, geometric-print faux leather suit by Christian Siriano with pendant necklace. 

Snoh Aalegra

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

offsets her armor-esque strapless silver Atelier Versace gown with neon green nails. 

BTS

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

proves once again why they're the most coordinated, best-dressed boy band in the business — all in Louis Vuitton, head to toe.

Lil Nas X

Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty

wears head-to-toe quilted and beaded Balmain.

Brandi Carlile

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

says she feels "like a boss" in her custom Boss tux with embroidery and satin lapels. (That jacket weighs 40 pounds!)

Hailey Bieber

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

in slouchy white silk Saint Laurent with a long braid and barely-there chain necklace.

Kelsea Ballerini

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

ops for a look that's both low-key and old Hollywood, pairing undone waves with a strapless high-slit gown embellished with a bow, plus Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Carrie Underwood

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

is a true golden girl in her massive marigold ballgown with embroidered glittery bodice by Dolce & Gabbana.

Leon Bridges

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

wears a shrunken flared-leg suit with gold embroidery, plus David Yurman jewelry. 

Lily Aldridge

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

wears an understated black slip dress with strappy neckline by Nensi Dojaka and heels. 

Lenny Kravitz

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

tops leather pants and knee-high boots with a chain mail tank top. 

Halsey

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

brings noir drama in a velvet-bodice gown and hat with Stuart Weitzman platform heels, just days after surgery

Jon Batiste

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/getty

wears a harlequin-pattern sequin Dolce & Gabbana suit with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Tiffany Haddish

Credit: Eric Jamison/CBS

wears allover rose-gold sequins by Prada with a big neck bow at the one-shoulder neckline. 

Mickey Guyton

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

dons a beaded fringe mini in shades of silver and gold, plus velvet Stuart Weitzman pumps.

The Brothers Osborne

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

take home a Grammy in shiny suits, finished with a crossover tie for TJ and chain necklace for John.

Cynthia Erivo

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

tops a silver bodysuit with an embroidered zip-up robe, by Louis Vuitton.. 

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast)

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

in a mini comprised of layers of sunshine-yellow petals and Stuart Weitzman platforms.

Giveon

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

in a sequin tweed suit by Chanel and layers of necklaces.

Joni Mitchell

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/getty

dresses befitting a legend in a floral-print top and pants with white overcoat and red accessories. 

Sean Paul

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

dons a long coat over trousers with graffiti motif.

Chloe Bailey

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

in a mirror-effect gown and cape with white platform sandals.

Maren Morris

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

embraces the Las Vegas vibes (and coordinates with her husband) in a ruched plunging leopard Dolce & Gabbana dress over a sheer lace bra.

By Alex Apatoff