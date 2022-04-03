The Grammys' Best Dressed Stars of 2022
The best, boldest and most badass outfits from the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet
Lady Gaga
goes gorgeously retro-glam in a black Armani Privé gown with white one-shoulder strap that descends into a train — and so. many. jewels.
Olivia Rodrigo
gives major Y2K prom queen vibes in her body-hugging trompe l'oeil Vivienne Westwood gown with layered chokers (including one by Swarovski) and opera gloves.
Dua Lipa
rocks a vintage Versace gown from 1992 with chunky jewelry and platinum strands.
Doja Cat
goes super-glam (and makes a major entrance) in a custom seafoam Atelier Versace gown and sparkling jewelry.
Saweetie
dons a bold take on the night's biggest trend, hot pink, in a cropped bra top and full skirt by Valentino, opera gloves and oodles of jewels. (Then she changes into a black Oscar de la Renta gown halfway down the carpet.)
Chrissy Teigen
goes full princess in a bubblegum pink ballgown with ruffles at the bodice and skirt. (You're not imagining it: Pink was the night's biggest trend.)
Billy Porter
dons hot pink Valentino ruffles with a contrasting purple lip and silver shoes.
St. Vincent
brings the drama in an iridescent high-neck pink gown with keyhole cutout and ruffles at the cuffs and hem.
Megan Thee Stallion
in a one-shoulder gown with a high slit and three different animal prints, plus tons of gold jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
Jazmine Sullivan
in a strong-shoulder, geometric-print faux leather suit by Christian Siriano with pendant necklace.
Snoh Aalegra
offsets her armor-esque strapless silver Atelier Versace gown with neon green nails.
BTS
proves once again why they're the most coordinated, best-dressed boy band in the business — all in Louis Vuitton, head to toe.
Lil Nas X
wears head-to-toe quilted and beaded Balmain.
Brandi Carlile
says she feels "like a boss" in her custom Boss tux with embroidery and satin lapels. (That jacket weighs 40 pounds!)
Hailey Bieber
in slouchy white silk Saint Laurent with a long braid and barely-there chain necklace.
Kelsea Ballerini
ops for a look that's both low-key and old Hollywood, pairing undone waves with a strapless high-slit gown embellished with a bow, plus Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
Carrie Underwood
is a true golden girl in her massive marigold ballgown with embroidered glittery bodice by Dolce & Gabbana.
Leon Bridges
wears a shrunken flared-leg suit with gold embroidery, plus David Yurman jewelry.
Lily Aldridge
wears an understated black slip dress with strappy neckline by Nensi Dojaka and heels.
Lenny Kravitz
tops leather pants and knee-high boots with a chain mail tank top.
Halsey
brings noir drama in a velvet-bodice gown and hat with Stuart Weitzman platform heels, just days after surgery.
Jon Batiste
wears a harlequin-pattern sequin Dolce & Gabbana suit with Christian Louboutin shoes.
Tiffany Haddish
wears allover rose-gold sequins by Prada with a big neck bow at the one-shoulder neckline.
Mickey Guyton
dons a beaded fringe mini in shades of silver and gold, plus velvet Stuart Weitzman pumps.
The Brothers Osborne
take home a Grammy in shiny suits, finished with a crossover tie for TJ and chain necklace for John.
Cynthia Erivo
tops a silver bodysuit with an embroidered zip-up robe, by Louis Vuitton..
Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast)
in a mini comprised of layers of sunshine-yellow petals and Stuart Weitzman platforms.
Giveon
in a sequin tweed suit by Chanel and layers of necklaces.
Joni Mitchell
dresses befitting a legend in a floral-print top and pants with white overcoat and red accessories.
Sean Paul
dons a long coat over trousers with graffiti motif.
Chloe Bailey
in a mirror-effect gown and cape with white platform sandals.
Maren Morris
embraces the Las Vegas vibes (and coordinates with her husband) in a ruched plunging leopard Dolce & Gabbana dress over a sheer lace bra.