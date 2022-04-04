Avril Lavigne — Wearing a 'Love Sux' Tutu Dress — and Boyfriend Mod Sun Kiss on the 2022 Grammy Red Carpet

Avril Lavigne is expected to present during tonight’s Grammys ceremony in Las Vegas

The couple shared a kiss on the red carpet before making their way inside for music's biggest night. Lavigne wore a custom MOI MOI Paris high-low gown with tiered tutu skirt; the waistband of the dress included a shoutout to her album, Love Sux. (And yes, she knows it's ironic she met her boyfriend collaborating on an album called Love Sux while "on a break from men.")

"I wore a dress like this in a photo shoot and I was like 'Oh my God, I love this so much' so we contacted the designer — it's House of MOI MOI — and they, like, custom made this," she explained on the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly red carpet Grammys pre-show.

She added, "We put, like, Love Sux around the band, that's my album title. And so, I feel like this is just fun tutu vibes ... I feel like so myself right now."

mod sun and avril Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Being the seasoned red carpet veteran she is, Lavigne also planned a shoe change later in the evening.

"I was like 'okay, do I wear heels? Do I wear Doc Martens? So I wore the heels for the red carpet and honey, I got my Doc Martens packed," she shared.

Lavigne is expected to present during tonight's ceremony.

Earlier this month, the performer opened up about staying to true to herself in a video for iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture.

"I'd say the key is being your unapologetic self because there's so many people that have opinions," she said. "And it's okay to listen to opinions but at the end of the day I think it's most important to listen to yourself."

Lavigne released Love Sux, her seventh studio album, in February.

The album features appearances from Machine Gun Kelly and Blackbear and writing by Mod Sun.