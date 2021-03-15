Taylor Swift's 2021 Grammys Outfits Are a Total Fashion Fairytale

Nominated for six Grammys, Taylor Swift brought ethereal glamour to the Grammys red carpet and stage

We'll be fans of Taylor Swift's 2021 Grammys looks Evermore.

The Folklore singer, 31, kept things ethereal at the Grammy Awards red carpet on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Swift, who is nominated for six awards, picked a fairytale-like long-sleeved Oscar de la Renta mini dress completely covered in various types of flower appliqués. She completed the look with baby pink Christian Louboutin heels and Cathy Waterman jewelry.

Swift kept things ultra-romantic for her medley performance of "Cardigan," "August" and "Willow" on the Grammys stage. Wearing a metallic blue and silver custom Etro dress and Cathy Waterman hairpiece, Swift brought her Folklore cover album art to life as she started her performance with "Cardigan" while laying on the grassy roof of a woodsy structure.

Then, Swift gave a full-length look at the golden-and-midnight blue floral print gown as she joined album collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff — as all three played guitar — to perform "August." The trio transitioned into Evermore's "Willow," as Swift danced to her set's final song.

Ahead of her performance, the "Cardigan" singer shared a photo with Antonoff, Dessner, Laura Sisk and Jonathan Low — who all worked on the Grammy-nominated album — on her Instagram Story. "folklorian family photo," Swift captioned the shot.

She also revealed that she'd be performing with her Folklore collaborators in a video on the Grammys Instagram.

"One thing I can tell you about my Grammy performance that isn't highly confidential is that my performance includes my collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff," she said. "Which is really exciting, because this has been an adventure that the three of us have gone on since the very beginning of quarantine and lockdown."

Swift's Folklore, a follow-up to her Lover album, was nominated for best pop vocal album. The LP's lead single, "Cardigan," was also recognized in the song of the year and best pop solo performance categories. Meanwhile, her collaboration with Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, "Exile," received a nod in best pop duo/group performance. Ahead of the telecast, Swift lost in the best pop duo/group category to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga and the best song written for a visual media to Billie Eilish.

In addition to her Folklore nods, the artist earned a nomination for best song written for visual media for her collaboration with Andrew Lloyd Webber on Cats' "Beautiful Ghosts."