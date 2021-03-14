The 63rd annual Grammy Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on March 14 on CBS

Grammys Glam Time! See How Stars Are Getting Ready for Music's Biggest Night

Each year, the music industry's biggest stars bring out their boldest and most-daring looks for the Grammy Awards' stage and red carpet. And despite this year's unconventional ceremony, some celebs are still going for full-on glam. But before that can happen, pop, country and rock royalty turn to their crews of stylists, makeup artists, hair stylists, manicurists and aestheticians to make sure they look their best for the Grammys.

The best part: They shared every intimate behind-the-scenes moment with us on social media. Check out what Maren Morris, Lizzo and more are doing before the biggest night in music.

Cardi B

Image zoom Credit: Cardi B/Instagram

The "WAP" rapper shared a makeup-free photo before she started her glam process, revealing that the chilly winds in N.Y.C. gave her skin a red reaction.

"It was sooo cold outside that my face got freeze burns," Cardi said on her Instagram Story.

Maren Morris



The country star snapped a selfie as celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips and hairstylist Marwa Bashir helped her get ready for the show. "Bring the 'beat' in..." Morris said.

Lizzo

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Lizzo/Instagram

The three-time Grammy winner treated her face to a gel sheet mask (and even used a mask on her hands!) the night before the ceremony. "Okay Grammys, see you tomorrow!" the "Juice" singer said as she blew a kiss to the camera.

Mickey Guyton



The first-time nominee took fans along as she prepared for her debut at the Grammy Awards. "Can't believe this day is here! Will be sharing some BTS from the #Grammys all day!" Guyton wrote on Instagram as she checked out her completed hair and makeup look.

Chrissy Teigen

Image zoom Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

In classic candid Chrissy Teigen fashion, the Cravings cookbook author celebrated husband John Legend's Grammys win (best R&B album for Bigger Love) from their kitchen at home wearing nothing more than a bath towel.

Julia Michaels

Image zoom Credit: Julia Michaels/Instagram

The "If the World Was Ending" nominee snapped a pic in a white bath towel while surrounded by lots of YSL Beauté makeup as hairstylist Scott King and makeup artist Rob Scheppy gave her some gorgeous glam.

"Getting ready for grammys 💋," Michaels captioned the photo.

Haim



Matching in plush white robes and kitten heels, the Grammy nominated girl group shared a laugh on their balcony. "anyone on my level?" they said on their Instagram Story.