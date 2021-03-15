Post Malone Wears Head-to-Toe Leather for Impassioned Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards

The singer/rapper was nominated for album of the year for Bleeding and record and song of the year for "Circles"

No one does grunge quite like Post Malone — and tonight is no different!

The singer/rapper took the stage to perform his song "Hollywood's Bleeding" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in a leather trench coat adorned with cross symbols and matching leather pants.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He accessorized the all-black ensemble with a silver cross necklace, earrings, a statement belt buckle and leather gloves for the dramatic and gothic fog-filled performance.

Malone was nominated for album of the year for Bleeding and record and song of the year for "Circles."

Image zoom Post Malone | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

In 2019, the star turned heads when he walked the Grammys red carpet in a bedazzled salmon-colored suit covered with silver star embellishments. He topped off the look with matching pink cowboy boots and a diamond chain.

Image zoom Credit: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

The look was designed in collaboration with costume designer Catherine Hahn. Malone and Hahn have worked together for over a year, as she has helped him craft his loud and unique red carpet style one bold custom suit at a time.

The "Circles" singer first proved himself to be a fashion risk-taker at the 2018 American Music Awards when he arrived in a memorable custom blue suit.

The bold design was embroidered with the letters "P" and "M" on the shoulders and featured snake detailing. He accessorized the look with a statement black belt, crystal-covered boots and a black turtleneck. The western inspired get-up was not only a collaboration with Hahn, but also Jerry Atwood of Union Western Clothing.

Malone was one of the many Grammys performers, including Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Rich, who performed sets (virtual and otherwise) during the 63rd annual show.

Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby, who each garnered four nods this year, will also be performing. Joining them on the list of performers are Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, BTS, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Doja Cat and others.

Throughout the 2021 show, several music venues across the country, which have been greatly impacted by the pandemic, will be honored as bartenders, box office managers and other day-to-day employees will serve as presenters for various awards categories.

Among the venues that will be featured are the Troubadour and The Hotel Café in Los Angeles, the Apollo Theater in New York City and The Station Inn in Nashville.