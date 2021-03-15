Phoebe Bridgers Jokes She 'Basically Stole' Her 2021 Grammys Skeleton Dress

The nominee revealed that a Thom Browne dress inspired her skeleton-adorned clothing

Phoebe Bridgers just revealed the inspiration behind her signature skeleton look.

The singer, who's nominated tonight for best alternative album, best rock song and best rock performance, arrived at the 2021 Grammys in an embellished red carpet version of the spooky motif.

"I wear a skeleton costume all the time but one of the reasons I do is because I saw this Thom Browne dress forever ago and thought it was so cool. And I asked for it. I basically stole it," Bridgers, 26, quipped during a stop on E! Live from the Red Carpet.

The Thom Browne look she wore on the carpet features a cardigan jacket and skirt in black tulle trompe l'oeil tweed with crystal and pearl skeleton embroidery.

The star often wears more casual skeleton-adorned clothing, including hoodies, socks, T-shirts and catsuits, and even wore one in the music video for her song "Kyoto."

