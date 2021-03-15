The gown is the finale piece from Schiaparelli's haute couture spring summer 2021 collection

Noah Cyrus Looks Like an 'Angel' on Grammys Red Carpet, Says Dad Billy Ray: See Her High-Fashion Moment!

Noah Cyrus is channeling her inner angel!

The "July" singer stunned in Schiaparelli on Sunday night's Grammys red carpet. The floor-length white gown featured a massive airy silk stole around her shoulders.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am obsessed with this look," she said during Live from E!: Grammy Awards. "I feel so honored to be able to wear this piece tonight..."

The gown is the finale piece from Schiaparelli's Haute Couture spring summer 2021 collection. Noah said that she couldn't help but get emotional while putting the dress on as she prepped for the show.

"I started crying," she said. "My dad texted my mom: 'She looks like an angel.' I was like, thanks dad!"

The 21-year-old gave a special shoutout to her dad Billy Ray Cyrus, who couldn't be with her on the carpet: "Hi dad if you're watching!"

Noah is nominated for her first Grammy Award, for best new artist.

Earlier this month, Noah sat down with her dad — who was nominated for the same award in 1993 — for a Music's Biggest Night: The Best New Artists episode of Spotify's For the Record podcast as the dad of six shared advice for his youngest daughter.

"You were a horse rider, you rode horses and that was your thing. And then all of a sudden you started making music," Billy Ray, 59, said on the podcast. (PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek.) "And I go, 'She's serious about it!' And you started dedicating yourself to writing the best songs you could write and being the best musician you could be."

RELATED VIDEO: 2021 Grammy Awards: Everything You Need to Know Before Music's Big Night

"And I'm sitting there going, 'That's my Noe-y! That's my Noe-y! Look at her! The dream is happening,'" he added.

Later in the episode — as the two chatted — Billy Ray reminded his 21-year-old daughter to "be original" and to "not be afraid to be yourself."

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.