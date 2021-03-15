All the Must-See Style Moments at the 2021 Grammys
The Grammys red carpet always delivers memorable stop-and-stare style moments, and this year, stars didn't disappoint. From glamorous gowns to high-fashion custom creations, celebs brought their sartorial A-game to music's biggest night
Beyoncé
picks up her record-breaking Grammys win in a custom gathered leather mini dress by Schiaparelli Haute Couture, with black gloves featuring trompe l'oeil gold fingernails and sheer black tights. She topped off the look with massive drop earrings and sky-high Jimmy Choo platforms.
Megan Thee Stallion
accomplishes her goal of "popping" on the carpet in a strapless Dolce & Gabbana orange high-slit gown with cape and cascading train, accessorized with over 200 carats of Chopard jewels.
Taylor Swift
is feeling floral in her Oscar de la Renta long-sleeve mini dress, teamed with pink Christian Louboutin heels and Cathy Waterman jewels.
Dua Lipa
dazzles in a sheer Versace gown with butterfly motif across the bodice, paired with Bulgari, Spinelli Kilcollin and ANANYA jewels.
Cynthia Erivo
shimmers and shines in her gold and silver beaded Louis Vuitton gown with Tiffany & Co. diamonds.
Lizzo
goes with a flirty, fun Balmain mint green dress with all-over ruching, accessorized with a Bulgari serpent necklace and silver Stuart Weitzman sandals.
Chrissy Teigen
gets glam for a virtual appearance from home in a black gown with bustier bodice and fringe skirt, teamed with a tuxedo blazer, black sandals and Tyler Ellis clutch.
Miranda Lambert
wears a "sleek and sexy" plunging high-slit Genny gown with Sophia Webster ankle-strap platforms, Kwiat and Fred Leighton jewelry and Tyler Ellis clutch.
Maren Morris
goes Old Hollywood in a plunging pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with crystal detailing and long train, plus LeVian drop earrings and Kallati ring.
Halle Bailey
has a mini moment in a beaded, gold Louis Vuitton dress with strappy sandals and matching head wrap, plus Tiffany & Co. jewels.
Chloe Bailey
coordinates with sister Halle in Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. jewelry, but opts for a silver-hued high-slit silk organza gown embroidered with over 40,000 gold and black glass beads with thigh-high boots and elbow-length gloves.
Harry Styles
teams his custom Gucci check tweed jacket, tartan V-neck sweater vest and brown velvet trousers with his favorite accessory, a purple faux fur boa.
H.E.R.
brings high-fashion boho vibes to the carpet in her embellished burgundy Dundas velvet robe with matching belt and wide-leg trousers, with purple tinted sunglasses and Stuart Weitzman platforms.
Mickey Guyton
has an ethereal moment in a sheer tulle Valentino maxi gown with floral and butterfly appliqués, plus Neil Lane jewelry.
Billie Eilish
in a custom gray and pink floral jacquard and tiger-print Gucci long-sleeve blouse with matching wide-leg trousers, bucket hat and face mask.
DaBaby
pops in his custom Dolce & Gabbana baroque suit with turtleneck sweater underneath and green velvet loafers.