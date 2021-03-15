Miranda Lambert Goes 'Sleek and Sexy' in Plunging Gown at the 2021 Grammys

Miranda Lambert stuck to her word and gave a high-glam style moment at the 2021 Grammys.

The country superstar, 37, arrived to the red carpet wearing the "sleek and sexy" look she promised earlier this week in an embroidered silver Genny gown with a thigh high slit and plunging neckline, which she teamed with Sophia Webster platforms and Tyler Ellis clutch.

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

"I have a dress, and a really hot husband who has a really nice suit, so we're good on that," said Lambert, shouting out her spouse of two years, Brendan McLoughlin, who wore his own sleek double-breasted tux with an open-collar shirt.

And it shouldn't come as a surprise that she went so streamlined with her style choice: "I'm not really a princess gal," she said.

The star, who will perform "Bluebird" during the ceremony, is also up for three Grammy nominations this year, including best country song and best country solo performance for "Bluebird" and best country album for Wildcard (for which she took home a win).

"[The set is] very feminine and beautiful," she told ET of her upcoming performance. "Also, there's an energy with my band and I, because we haven't played 'Bluebird,' really, since it's been 'Bluebird.' So we're really happy to be up there and playing music."

The two-time Grammy winner said her song "came at a really crazy time," and that, in terms of its message, "we obviously would never have known what we were writing when we were writing it."

"But when it became a single, it was kind of the beginning of 2020," Lambert added. "So I think it was kind of a little beacon of a song of hope for people. It was for us, so I'm really thankful that it came out when it did, and that it helped people through something."

Last year, she teamed with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall to record 15 songs for the trio's new album, The Marfa Tapes, which will be released on May 7.

The tracks were written and recorded over a five-day period last fall in Marfa, Texas, the desolate town Lambert, Ingram and Randall call a "songwriting haven," where they laid down stripped-down verses outdoors with just a pair of microphones and an acoustic guitar as background noises of a crackling fire and sounds of the desert can be heard.