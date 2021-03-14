Megan Thee Stallion Makes Her Grammys Debut with a Hot Girl Slit: See Her Daring Dress

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"I just really wanted to pop," the first-time Grammy nominee said on the carpet of her vibrant Dolce & Gabbana gown accessorized with over 220 carats of Chopard jewels

Megan Thee Stallion went all-out with her outfit for her Grammy Awards debut.

The "Savage" rapper, 26, made a memorable entrance at her first-ever Grammys on Sunday night in Los Angeles as she stepped out in a show-stopping, strapless neon orange Dolce & Gabbana gown belted above the waist featuring a thigh-high slit, dramatic train and voluminous bow at the back. She brought even more glamour to the high-fashion ensemble with over 220 carats of Chopard jewels, including a diamond necklace, large circular diamond studs and sparkling diamond bracelets. She completed the look with a pair of gem embellished orange heels by Dolce & Gabbana.

Megan was all smiles as she modeled her look on the Grammys red carpet, showing off her long beige-nude manicure and twisted up-do hairstyle.

"It's my first time at the Grammys and I just really wanted to pop. I just wanted to look like a Grammy," Megan told Giuliana Rancic on E!'s pre-Grammys red carpet show. "I manifested this. I've always been a fan of Dolce so when we had the opportunity to come together and do this, we did."

After debuting her look on the red carpet, Megan shared photos of her look on Instagram and included some behind-the-scenes getting ready pics. "We hea 🏆🧡 gabbana girl 💁🏽‍♀️ @dolcegabbana," she said.

Megan and her hairstylist Kellon Deryck were inspired by "Hollywood glam" for the night. "Dolce & Gabbana created the dress for her and we followed the vibe," he tells PEOPLE.

Deryck began to create her twisted up-do by blowing out her hair using the Dyson Supersonic Professional edition dryer. "Megan and I are very deliberate about maintaining the integrity of her hair. When doing hair it's very easy to damage with high heat products; that's why [this is] my go to when doing hair," he said.

After applying a Creme of Nature Heat Protector, Deryck curled Megan's hair with the Dyson Corrale Straightener, then "French twisted" it in the back and secured with pins. To finish the look, the pro used the same straightener on her two front back pieces of hair to create "the flirty face framing fringe," he said.

Megan secured four Grammy nominations for best new artist, best rap song, best record and best rap performance. The rap star helped unveil the nominations during the Grammys' live stream last November, and when her nominations were announced she couldn't contain her excitement. "What? Who me?" she said.

During the 63rd annual awards show, Megan's also set to take the stage for what's sure to be a must-see performance. The star-studded slate of performers also include Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Rich, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Doja Cat and more.

Megan dropped her anticipated debut studio album, Good News, in November 2020. She released three EPs and one mixtape prior to the release of Good News. Before her studio album's release, Megan spoke about the anticipation behind it.

"If you know me, and you kept up with the things I said, I was always super scared to drop a project titled an 'album,' because that's such a commitment," she told Entertainment Tonight. "That's like, a husband and I just want to date and have fun — these are mixtapes, these are projects, EPs. It just felt like marriage saying, 'This is an album.'"

"I titled it Good News, because yes, we've been having an extremely crazy year and it felt like we were given bad news back to back," the rapper added. "I felt Megan Thee Stallion needed to drop some good news."