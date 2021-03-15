Dua Lipa Dazzles in a High-Shine Versace Gown at the 2021 Grammys

The singer is up for six nominations, including record of the year

The pop star, 25, chose a dazzling high-shine chain metal rainbow-colored Versace gown, featuring a "very symbolic" butterfly across the bodice.

"This dress was made for me by Versace," the singer told PEOPLE on the carpet. "I love it. I feel, I feel like a princess in it so yeah I'm thrilled."

The star also brought her fashion A-game for her performance of "Levitating" and "Don't Start Now" with not one, not two but three outfit changes (each one better than the last!).

Dua Lipa opened her set in a voluminous belted coat styled off one shoulder to expose a bedazzled bustier top. When DaBaby took the stage to rap his verse of "Levitating," the pop star changed into a sparkly double-breasted purple blazer dress and pink booties. She ended the performance on a high note, showing off her toned abs in a bedazzled two-piece adorned with buttons.

Lipa's been a longtime fan of the Versace, recently wearing an under-the-sea-inspired Versace mini dress to the 2020 AMAs and a psychedelic-print Atelier Versace ballgown with exaggerated hip bow and '60s inspired do to the 2019 Met Gala.

Just a few weeks ago, she teamed with the brand to promote its new La Medusa bag in February.

And she's been having fun with fashion in the days leading up to the big night. Earlier in the week she shared various snapshots in two different Instagram posts documenting all the amazing outfits she wore during Grammys promos and rehearsal, as well as looks for her new Evian campaign and Vogue magazine photo shoot.

Dua Lipa is nominated for six different awards tonight, including record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance for "Don't Stop Now," album of the year and best pop vocal album for Future Nostalgia and best pop duo/group performance for "Un Dia (One Day)" with J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy.

Beyoncé led the list of nominees with a total of nine, followed by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Roddy Ricch who each scored six nominations.

Last year, she spent a lot of time on the Hadid family farm with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and told Rolling Stone that she was in a different headspace when she wrote her nominated album, Future Nostalgia, thanks to her relationship.

"When I was creating the first album, a lot of what was going on in my life was about heartbreak," she said of her 2018 self-titled album. "This time around, I was feeling so happy and things were going so well, I was like, 'OK, I need to be able to portray this feeling in a way that doesn't feel cheesy to me.'"

"I don't know why I thought that when you're a pop artist and you make a happy song, then all of a sudden it's just not cool," she added. "I kind of just had to let that go."