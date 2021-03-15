Cardi B Shows Major Skin in a Sexy Metal 'Gladiator' Bra During 2021 Grammys Performance

Cardi B brought her signature sexy style to the 2021 Grammys.

The "WAP" rapper, 28, showed some major skin in a gladiator-like metal bra, with pointed armor-style shoulder pads, knee pads and briefs by Rey Ortiz as she celebrated the biggest night in music with an epic performance alongside first-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi completed her edgy chromatic look with sexy fishnets and D'Orazio rose gold diamond earrings.

Cardi also wowed with her hair, which was worn in a short rose gold pixie (thanks to her hair pro Tokyo Stylez, who dyed and styled her wig using Joico products). "I felt it would be better to go with short hair off the shoulders so the wardrobe stands out for the performance," Stylez tells PEOPLE. "We did the same hairstyle in black the night before and Cardi loved it, so we did the same thing but in rose gold for the Grammys."

Even though Cardi has played with plenty of colors in the past, Stylez admits that going with pastel pink was a bit of a risk for her. "She doesn't do pink hues often so it's always fun when we get to play outside the box a little bit. We kept it safe with the style," Stylez says. "Two years ago, she would have had a huge reaction with this hair. She is such a pro now, knows what her fans like and what people around the world are looking for. We love to push the boundaries."

The final look gives Stylez "gladiator vibes," which was just what Cardi needed for her performance. "The entire look was about functionality as if she was going to war, and it needed the ability to be completely mobile. Also, I loved I using the Joico Rose Gold color because it complimented the gold in her outfit to perfection," the pro says.

Cardi joined a star-studded slate of performers who took the stage at the 63rd annual awards show. In addition to the rapper, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Post Malone and many others all performed throughout the night.

The musician shared her excitement for her performance one week before the show. "Next Sunday I'm performing at the GRAMMYS!!! Don't miss this 😘," Cardi wrote on Instagram.

Like many socially-distanced awards shows that have already taken place, this year's Grammy nominees will be coming together while staying safely apart to celebrate music's biggest night amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Throughout the 2021 music show, several music venues across the country, which have been greatly impacted by the pandemic, will be honored as bartenders, box office managers and other day-to-day employees will serve as presenters for various awards categories. Some of the venues that will be featured include the Troubadour and The Hotel Café in Los Angeles, the Apollo Theater in New York City, and The Station Inn in Nashville.