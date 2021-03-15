Billie Eilish is bringing her signature style, characterized by oversized punk-meets-skater-inspired pieces, to the 2021 Grammys.

The 19-year-old singer walked the red carpet with her brother and frequent collaborator, Finneas Baird O'Connell, in a pink, black and gray patterned button down shirt and matching flared trousers. She accessorized with white sneakers and a mask and bucket hat featuring the same multi-colored design.

Image zoom Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Eilish changed into a crystal-embellished shirt, matching pants and a bejeweled headpiece to perform her hit song "Everything I Wanted" during the award show.

The star started out the night nominated for four awards: record of the year, song of the year, best solo performance and best song written for visual media. She took home the latter award, for "No Time to Die."

Last year, Eilish cleaned up at music's biggest award show, winning five out of the six awards she was nominated for. The star wore a green and black Gucci suit with logo-embossed earrings and gloves that showed off her ultra-long green fingernails.

The "Bad Guy" singer has previously opened up about purposefully wearing baggy clothes so people can't judge her body, and earlier this year, she addressed her own experiences in a video interlude during her show at Miami's American Airlines Arena.

In the interlude, which was shared online by concertgoers, Eilish slowly strips down to a bra before sinking down into a black-colored liquid.

"Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me," she says in the clip, according to The Guardian, noting that "while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sighs of relief, if I lived by them, I'd never be able to move."

"The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted? If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut," she adds. "Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?"

While criticizing society for making "assumptions about people based on their size," Eilish pointed out that ultimately, the opinions of others have nothing to do with her.

"If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?" she said.