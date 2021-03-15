Beyoncé Slips into a Sparkling, Curve-Hugging Gown — Plus More Grammys Afterparty Looks

Beyoncé blessed the fashion world by sneaking into the 2021 Grammys in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture leather minidress and earrings so long they brushed her shoulders, creating the jaw-dropping style moment we were craving. But Queen Bey didn't stop there — later in the night, the singer graced us with an outfit change that was just as impressive.

To celebrate her four Grammy wins at an afterparty in Santa Monica, the 39-year-old star stepped out with husband Jay Z in a custom silver Burberry ensemble featuring nail head mesh embroidery, a crystal-embellished corset bodice and a matching head wrap with a sheer veil covering her face. Beyoncé paired the metallic outfit with platform heels, and switched up her voluminous award show hairstyle for a sleek straight look. The Black Is King artist also wore over 50 carats of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.

Meanwhile, the rapper, 51, looked casual and cool in a black hoodie, a black trench coat, sunglasses and a face mask.

The three-time Grammy winner kept her purple barrette hair clips intact and accessorized with a pink face mask and a bedazzled flask as she celebrated at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen watched the show from home this year, but that didn't stop the couple from getting glam for a night out. After Legend won R&B album of the year for Bigger Love, the singer stepped out in a black velvet suit walking hand in hand with Teigen, who wore a red velvet mini dress with ruching and a side train. The cookbook author teamed her look with a black velvet jacket, a sparkly silver face mask, strappy stilettos and gold hoop earrings.

Beyoncé made history when she earned her 28th win, making her the show's most-decorated female artist. She beat Alison Krauss' previously held record of 27 wins. Beyoncé is now tied with Quincy Jones for the second-most Grammy wins, while conductor Georg Stolti holds the record with 31 Grammys.

While accepting the award for best R&B performance for "Black Parade," Beyoncé said she was "honored" and "so excited" to get her 28th award.

"Thank you guys. As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times," she said. "I wanted to uplift and encourage all of the Black kings and queens who inspire me and inspire the whole world ... I can't believe this happened, it's such a magical night."