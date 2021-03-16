Alicia Silverstone Praises Harry Styles' 'Chic' Grammys Look for Clueless Costume Resemblance

We're still totally buggin' over Harry Styles' yellow plaid jacket and purple feather boa at the 2021 Grammy Awards — and so is Alicia Silverstone!

The actress chimed in on social media amid the buzz that Styles' look resembled one of the iconic outfits her character, Cher Horowitz, wore in the 1995 film Clueless — specifically, the ensemble she decides on near the beginning of the movie while using her state-of-the-art electronic closet organizer.

On Monday, Silverstone tweeted a collage including a photo of herself as Cher in the yellow ensemble and one of her wearing a pink boa — seemingly from a photo shoot related to the movie — alongside a snapshot of Styles, 27, at the Grammys on Sunday night.

"I am loving the #Clueless vibes @Harry_Styles!! 😉💁🏼‍♀️ Cher would be so honored (and totally approve!!) of this chic look. 😘," the actress, 44, wrote in her tweet.

She concluded by celebrating Styles taking home his first golden gramophone, for best pop solo performance: "Congrats on your win at the #GRAMMYs last night!!! #WatermelonSugar."

Silverstone opened up to PEOPLE about the legacy of her classic teen comedy last year as Clueless, written and directed by Amy Heckerling, turned 25.

"In a way, it's a lifetime ago," said the actress, who first rose to fame as the adorably spoiled but sweet rich girl Cher. "I don't remember myself; I was 18. ... So much has happened since. At the same time, it feels like yesterday."

And while Silverstone has gone on to star in many films and several TV series, it was Clueless that really first put her on the map — and the project that most people still approach her about.

"People are really respectful," she said. "Sometimes they'll shout catchphrases, like 'As If!', but mostly they come up and are like, 'I'm so sorry, I just have to tell you, you must get this a million times a day, but I love Clueless so much.' People are always kind and loving about it."

As for Styles, the former One Direction member is fresh off his first Grammys win, which he accepted on Sunday with a heartfelt speech in which he said that he feels "very grateful to be here" and shouted out the talents of his fellow nominees: "I feel very honored to be among all of you, so thank you so much."

Backstage, the singer and Don't Worry Darling actor called the win "an incredibly sweet icing on the cake of what I get to do every day."

"I feel incredibly lucky to get to work in music and make music as my job every day," Styles told reporters in the press room before thanking the Academy. "And I want to thank my friends for giving me an environment to be free to make the music that I want to make, and supporting me along the way over the last 10 years."

He added, "And everyone who made this record with me, and my label and my managers, and everyone who supports me and everything, all of it. Thank you so much. I feel very, very lucky tonight."