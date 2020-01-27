Shawn Mendes Walks 2020 Grammys Red Carpet Without Camila Cabello in Sharp Louis Vuitton Suit

Shawn Mendes is heating up the red carpet.

Shawn Mendes arrived on the Grammys 2020 red carpet looking sharp in a custom berry-colored Louis Vuitton suit he paired with sleek black boots also by the French label. The singer, who officially started dating Camila Cabello back in July, walked the carpet without his “Señorita” duet parter and his co-Grammy nominee.

RELATED: Grammys 2020: Everything You Need to Know About Music’s Biggest Night

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Havana” singer is set to perform solo at the 62nd Annual Grammys for the second year in a row while she is also nominated for duet for best pop duo/group performance alongside her boyfriend.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Grammy Awards coverage to get the latest news on music’s biggest night.

Should she and Mendes win, Cabello revealed the unconventional outfit change she would make to grace the Grammys stage while speaking with Radio.com on Wednesday.

“If Shawn and I win the Grammy, we will walk onstage in our underwear like Twenty One Pilots did. That’s a promise,” the 22-year-old teased, referencing the musical duo’s Grammy acceptance speech in 2017.

At the 59th Annual Grammys, artists Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph took off their pants to accept the best pop duo/group performance award for their track “Stressed Out.”

As the duo stepped on stage in only their boxers, lead vocalist and keyboardist Joseph explained why they went without pants to accept their statue.

“This story it starts in Columbus, Ohio. It was a few years ago. It was before Josh and I could make money playing music. As we were watching [the Grammys], we noticed every single one of us was in our underwear,” Joseph said in his speech. “We said, ‘If we ever win a Grammy, we should receive it just like this!’”

RELATED: Camila Cabello Jokes She and Shawn Mendes Will Accept Potential Grammy Award in Their Underwear

However, Cabello quickly admitted she was “just kidding.”

“I gotta work out before I do that,” she laughed.

Mendes and Cabello took home an American Music Award for collaboration of the year for “Señorita” and put on a steamy performance as they teased a kiss on stage.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty

Cabello and Mendes, 21, were first romantically linked after releasing “Señorita” and being spotted together multiple times over the summer holding hands and kissing in public. Mendes revealed that the two officially started dating on the Fourth of July.

In November, Cabello told Rolling Stone that she and Mendes had a connection way back in 2015 when they collaborated on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” together and that they just clicked when writing their latest duet.

PeopleTV’s PEOPLE Now host Jeremy Parsons, PEOPLE Senior Editor Janine Rubenstein and Entertainment Weekly Senior News Editor Gerrad Hall are co-hosting a live red carpet pre-show ahead of the awards ceremony. Catch the full livestream above at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT or on PEOPLE’s Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also watch on the PeopleTV app, available on all of your favorite streaming devices.

Tune into the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.