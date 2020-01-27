Maggie Rogers is staying hydrated on the Grammys 2020 red carpet!

The “Lights On” singer-songwriter hit the red carpet wearing a full Chanel look, featuring a vintage black silk tulle short-sleeve dress with gold sequin embroidered stars and a reusable water bottle from the fashion house as her stand-out accessory.

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“I’ve got a lot of talking to do tonight,” the 25-year-old told PeopleTV on the red carpet as she took a drink from her the gold bottle, encased in black leather and strung from a gold chain.

“Sustainability is a really important thing to me,” she added on the CBS Grammys Red Carpet Live, emphasizing that “any time I can reinforce that message,” she does.

Roger’s coordinated black and gold celestial-inspired dress holds special meaning for her on the Grammys red carpet. “My dress is vintage Chanel from 2013, which was the summer I was in Alaska – and it inspired the song that started my whole career. I’m a storyteller, it’s my favorite thing.”

Rogers finished her look with Chanel diamond hoops and embraced her natural loose waves.

The first-time nominee earned a nod in the best new artist category, alongside breakout stars Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Rosalía.

If she wins, “I’m probably going to cry and say, ‘Thank You,’” Rogers said when speaking with PeopleTV host Jeremy Parsons and PEOPLE Senior Editor Janine Rubenstein.

As a new artist, Rogers says being at the Grammys feels like another milestone day: “my wedding,” she told Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet. “I just feel so special. I put my dress on, I started crying … I’m getting married to music today. I’m very excited.”

She continued: “It’s crazy to hear those names. I’ve been watching the Grammys since I was a kid and it’s just so surreal to be here.”

Image zoom Noam Galai/Getty

The singer, whose album “Now That the Light Is Fading” came out in 2019, also explained her road from student to music star. “I really, really sought out an education in music,” she told E! on the carpet. “I have a college degree in music production and engineering, and I was working on my college thesis that later became my EP, that later became my now-record.”

She said that the journey continues to astound her. “My song ‘Alaska,’ it’s about a hiking trip that I took in 2013 and today I’m wearing a vintage Chanel dress from 2013 so I feel like I’m still telling the sort of full circle story.”

