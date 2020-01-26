Lizzo Makes an Elegant Entrance at the 2020 Grammys in White Gown and Fur Boa

As expected, Lizzo is looking “Good as Hell” at the 2020 Grammys.

The superstar singer — and first-time nominee — arrived in true Lizzo fashion wearing a head-turning glamorous white outfit that channeled her love of music industry icons like Diana Ross and Cher.

The rapper, 31, wore a strapless white Versace gown with sweetheart-style neckline, featuring sparkly silver beading throughout. She teamed the look with an elegant white feathery stole, double strand necklaces and white crystal-adorned strappy heels. And kept her beauty look classic — with dewy makeup and classic curly waves.

The singer led this year’s crop of hopefuls with a total of eight nominations, including record of the year and song of the year for “Truth Hurts,” album of the year for Cuz I Love You and best new artist.

Her other nods are for best pop solo performance for “Truth Hurts,” best R&B performance for “Exactly How I Feel,” best traditional R&B performance for “Jerome” and best urban contemporary album for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe).

When the nominations were announced, Lizzo took to Twitter to thank fans with a slew of excited, all-caps tweets.

“THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE PART OF IT,” she wrote, responding to another tweet which simply read, “THANK YOU.”

“WE ARE ALL WINNERS,” she added in a third tweet.

Two other first-time nominees, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, follow closely behind Lizzo with six nominations each, while other musicians nominated include Ariana Grande, the Jonas Brothers, H.E.R., Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

