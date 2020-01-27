The Jonas Brothers and Their Glamorous Wives Go High-Fashion at the 2020 Grammys

For the first time in a decade, the Jonas Brothers are back at the Grammys as bandmates — and all of their wives joined them for the special occasion.

The brothers — Nick Jonas, 27, Joe Jonas, 30, and Kevin Jonas, 32 — brought their fashion best to the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet and their gorgeous wives (otherwise known as the J Sisters) — Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 37, Sophie Turner, 23, and Danielle Jonas, 33 — did exactly the same.

Nick and Priyanka each brought the glam factor, with the actress in a dramatic Ralph & Russo gown featuring a plunging neckline going all the way down to her naval, crystal embellishments and long fringe on her sleeves and over $1 million of Lorraine Schwartz jewels including 45-carat pink and white diamond chandelier earrings — and her husband in a head-to-toe bronze ensemble. To pay homage to NBA icon Kobe Bryant, who tragically died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash earlier today, Priyanka painted Bryant’s jersey number “24” on her manicure.

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty

As they posed for photographers, Nick and Priyanka gazed longingly at each other and in one shot, Priyanka adorably stuck her tongue out at Nick.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

While Joe opted for a turtleneck with a patterned bomber and pants and Christian Louboutin shoes, Sophie looked edgy in an embellished Louis Vuitton top, ruffled skirt and belt straight off the Spring/Summer 2020 runway. She accessorized with custom pumps and High Jewelry collection earrings also from the label.

Image zoom Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

As for Kevin, he went with a suit jacket covered with a bird print, and his wife Danielle shined in a strapless silver embellished gown with a slit up the side, ivory peep-toe platforms and large hoop earrings.

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Image zoom Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Before heading out to the Grammys, Priyanka shared a photo on Instagram with Nick writing, “tonight’s all about this guy. ❤️#Grammys2020 @jonasbrothers @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas.”

Ever since Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in India in December 2018, and Sophie and Joe walked down the aisle in France in June 2019, the women began lovingly referring to each other as the J Sisters. Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle have spent time together on group dates, supported their husbands at other awards shows and posted numerous photos together on social media as their friendship blossomed.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Grammy Awards coverage to get the latest news on music’s biggest night.

The women even joined their husbands’ in their music video for “Sucker” when the band officially reunited in February 2019 and again when they starred as the Jonas Brothers’ leading ladies in another music video for their single, “What a Man Gotta Do.” In the visual accompaniment to their latest song released earlier this month, the couples each recreate iconic scenes from iconic films, Say Anything…, Risky Business and Grease.

The Jonas Brothers are nominated for best pop duo/group performance for their song “Sucker.” They are also set to perform during the award ceremony.

After the brothers learned of their Grammy nod, they shared their excitement on Twitter — and posted a video of the moment they found out they had been nominated. “We’re Grammy nominated!!!!!” Nick wrote, while Joe added, “Ah! 😱”

“Thank you everyone for making this year possible!!” Kevin said, alongside the sweet video of the siblings celebrating their nomination. “From no music a year ago to @RecordingAcad #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!!”

Thank you everyone for making this year possible!! From no music a year ago to @RecordingAcad #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!! pic.twitter.com/Gn7QFVVe2B — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) November 20, 2019

The Jonas Brothers earned their last Grammy nomination in 2009 for the best new artist award, but they lost out to Adele.

RELATED VIDEO: Gearing Up for the 2020 Grammys Awards

Last year, Nick, Joe and Kevin ended their six-year hiatus as bandmates when they announced the Jonas Brothers’ reunion, complete with their first new album in a decade, Happiness Begins, a candid documentary, Chasing Happiness and a world tour. Even after all that activity, the New Jersey-bred brothers plan on keeping new JoBros music coming.

“Once we reopened that door, there’s no closing it,” Nick told PEOPLE in November 2019. “Now we have a system in place with each other to kind of understand that the ‘break up’ word is not in our vocabulary anymore.”

PeopleTV’s PEOPLE Now host Jeremy Parsons, PEOPLE Senior Editor Janine Rubenstein and Entertainment Weekly Senior News Editor Gerrad Hall are co-hosting a live red carpet pre-show ahead of the awards ceremony. Catch the full livestream above at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT or on PEOPLE’s Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also watch on the PeopleTV app, available on all of your favorite streaming devices.

Tune into the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.