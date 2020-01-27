John Legend and Chrissy Teigen hit the 2020 Grammys red carpet hand-in-hand, but not before remembering the late Kobe Bryant.

Upon news that the Los Angeles Laker was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning, along with his daughter Gianna, 13, the “You & I” singer, 41, and his wife Chrissy Teigen, 34, mourned the NBA legend.

“I’m so sad and stunned right now,” Legend wrote on Twitter. “In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe.”

The Cravings author echoed her husband as she shared her emotional reactions to the news. “I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god,” Teigen said in one Tweet.

“Downtown right now and nothing feels more unimportant than what we are doing today,” Teigen followed in another Tweet. “This is absolutely terrible. Everyone is numb.”

Despite the heartbreaking news, Teigen still supported her leading man at the 2020 Grammys red carpet, wearing a creamsicle-colored peplum gown, featuring oversize ruffled tulle shoulders, a plunging neckline and a high leg slit.

Teigen teamed her orange dress with a matching velvet clutch, sparkling diamond rings and drop earrings and metallic gold strappy heels.

Legend looked dapper in a gray suit, white button-down shirt and black shoes.

The 10-time Grammy winner earned two nods this year, nominated for best traditional pop vocal Album for “A Legendary Christmas” and best rap/sung performance with the late Nipsey Hussle and DJ Khaled for “Higher.”

Legend, who has earned 31 Grammy nominations, is also set to perform at Sunday night’s awards.

His first Christmas album “A Legendary Christmas” came out in December 2018 alongside a holiday special hosted by the singer and his wife, which was inspired by their favorite ‘90s sitcoms and featured 24 celebrities, including Kris Jenner to Stevie Wonder.

PEOPLE’s 2019 “Sexiest Man Alive” winner was last nominated for a Grammy in 2016, in which his single “Glory” with Common earned several nods and won best song written for visual media. Last year, Legend and Teigen decided to skip out on music’s biggest night to spend time with this newborn boy (now 19-months-old), Miles.

In 2018, Legend, 40, won an Emmy for producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live, and subsequently joined the elite EGOT club —meaning he’s won at least one award at the Emmys, the Grammys, the Oscars and the Tonys.

