Gwen Stefani arrived at the 2020 Grammy Awards with longtime boyfriend Blake Shelton wearing a strapless, shell-encrusted Dolce & Gabbana mini-dress, and the playful couple couldn’t help but crack a joke about the unique ensemble.

Speaking with Ryan Seacrest during the E! News red carpet pre-show, the 43-year-old country star quipped, “I can hear the ocean in there.”

Stefani — who wore her long blonde hair in a sleek, straight style and accessorized her look with white over-the-knee boots — responded with a pun, “Shell-ton, do you get it?”

“Basically Blake has been gathering shells for the last four years since we met…[the designers] did use some of the shells that blake collected for me over the years,” the pop star, 50, joked.

A bit confused, Seacrest asked Shelton and Stefani if they were kidding, to which the “God’s Country” singer responded, “Of course, man,” before adding: “Actually some of these still have creatures in them, we didn’t have time to clean them all out perfectly.”

Shelton and Stefani are set to perform their latest duet, “Nobody But You,” which is featured on Shelton’s latest album Fully Loaded: God’s Country, during the Grammys show.

The title track, “God’s Country,” on Shelton’s album also scored him a Grammy nomination for best country solo performance.

“Nobody But You” has garnered over 3.5 million plays since the album dropped on Dec. 13. Then, Shelton said the love song really “fits my story.”

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” he said. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me.”

“I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song,” he added. “I think it’s magic.”

The couple also sings “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” off of Shelton’s 2016 album, If I’m Honest.

Shelton and Stefani recently worked alongside each other on season 17 of The Voice, where they first met back in 2014.

Seven months after meeting, following both of their respective divorces (Shelton was married to fellow country star Miranda Lambert and Stefani to rocker Gavin Rossdale), the pair struck up a romance and have been happily together ever since.

The 62nd Grammy Awards will take place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26. The telecast will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.