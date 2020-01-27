Best New Artist Nominee Rosalía Wears Belted Red Leather Dress on 2020 Grammy Awards Red Carpet  

Newcomer Rosalía showed up to the 2020 Grammy Awards and commanded the red carpet.

The best new artist nominee, 26, stunned in an Alexander Wang belted red leather dress equipped with a draped fringe skirt and Alexander Wang heels. The star wore her flowing locks down her back and accessorized her red carpet look with some blinged-out, bedazzled nails.

While on the carpet, Rosalía opened up about her history-making Grammy nominations for best latin rock, urban or alternative album — which she won earlier in the evening — and her best new artist nomination while chatting with Ryan Seacrest during the E! News red carpet pre-show.

“It’s crazy because I think that is the first time that an artist who sings in Spanish,” she said, explaining what the honor means to her. “I think that music has soul, it doesn’t matter which language you’re using right? And I think that also, it means that people is more open to receiving different proposals that it doesn’t matter language, and people is open to receive all the cultures, and I think that’s great.”

The singer also gave Seacrest some insight into her Grammys performance.

“I can tell you it’s gonna be a lot of flamenco, other traditional flamenco which is crazy mind-blowing for me because it really means a lot,” Rosalía explained. “I think the Flamenco is the most beautiful expression of art that can exist — is a personal opinion, but I’m so happy and I can share these.”

In August, Rosalía took the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards stage by storm, performing hits including “A Ningún Hombre (Cap.11: Poder),” “Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi,” with Latin pop star Ozuna, and “Aute Cuture.” The two-time VMA winner sang exclusively in Spanish during her performance.

She released her debut album, Los ángeles, in 2017.

“I feel like with Los ángeles, I wanted to establish my musical legacy … and honor the classic sound of flamenco in the most traditional sense,” Rosalía told Jezebel in 2018.

Her second critically-acclaimed album El mal querer (loosely: “the bad want” or “the bad desire”) was inspired by the 13th-century novel Flamenca, written by an anonymous author in the Romance language of Occitan. Each song is a chapter, tracing the fall of a relationship.

“It’s the story of a woman who married a man who becomes consumed with jealousy, and he goes crazy and imprisons her,” Rosalía told Pitchfork. “And it got me thinking, almost anthropologically: Centuries later, have we altered the ways in which we love and relate to other people, or are we still acting in the same ways?”

“Bagdad (Cap 7: Liturgia)” features a familiar melody — taken from the chorus of Justin Timberlake‘s 2002 hit “Cry Me a River.” Rosalía’s Spanish lyrics, according to Genius, translate in English as “And she’s going to burn, if she stays there / The flames rise up to heaven to die / There’s no one else around there / There’s no one else, sitting and clapping.”

The star opened up about her experimental style to ELLE in the magazine’s October issue: “I know that when you take a risk, the consequence will never be a neutral response; it will either be very positive or very negative,” she said.

“I don’t want to look back in a few years and think that I didn’t try anything new because it wasn’t how you’re supposed to do it,” Rosalía continued. “That’s not how I am. My music is a reflection of my way of thinking, and I take risks because I know I must. If I win, I win, and if I don’t, I still win.”