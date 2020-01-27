Ariana Grande Wears Dramatic Ballgown to the 2020 Grammys — and Brings Her Parents as Her Date

Ariana Grande made her grand return to the Grammys, and she didn’t disappoint.

The pop artist, 26, made a major entrance on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards in a statement-making strapless gray Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown featuring a dramatic tiered tulle skirt. She paired the confection with matching opera gloves and large diamond stud earrings. As for her hair and makeup, Grande went with her iconic look: a sky-high blonde ponytail with flipped-out ends, a perfectly precise cat-eye and glossy nude lips.

E!’s red carpet fashion correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi revealed on the red carpet that both Grande and her stylist Law Roach “burst into tears” when she tried the dress on.

Grande is up for five awards on music’s biggest night — album of the year and best pop vocal album (for her breakup LP, “Thank U, Next”), record of the year and best solo performance (for “7 Rings”) and best pop/duo group performance (for “Boyfriend” with Social House). The pop star won her first-ever Grammy last year, when she was famously absent from the ceremony, skipping it after a reported disagreement with producers left her feeling “stifled.”

According to Variety, Grande wanted to perform “7 Rings” during last year’s show and producers allegedly refused, prompting her to feel “insulted.” Eventually, both parties reached a compromise that included “7 Rings” as part of Grande’s stage medley and that she could pick any second song she wanted. But the singer still rejected the offer, the outlet reported.

Days before the show, Grande clapped back at producers via Twitter. “I offered 3 different songs,” she wrote at the time. “It’s about collaboration. It’s about feeling supported. It’s about art and honesty. Not politics. Not doing favors or playing games. It’s just a game y’all.. and I’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.”

However, Grande appears to be putting the drama behind her, as she tweeted “See you Jan. 26,” confirming her performance at this year’s show.

Days before the show, Grande posted an Instagram photo posing with chart-topping Korean pop band BTS which appeared to be taken backstage at the Staples Center.

“Look who I bumped into at rehearsal,” Grande captioned the shot with a smiling face emoji.

In the pic, the “7 Rings” singer makes a kissing face as she sits on stage stairs alongside BTS’ Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM, Jin and J-Hope.

Last year, even though Grande decided to forego the Grammys, as the ceremony kicked off she posted multiple photos of herself sprawled on the floor completely dolled up in the Zac Posen gown and Borgioni and Butani jewels she was planning to wear to the show.

“when @zacposen makes u a custom gown it doesn’t matter if you’re singing or not 🌫 …. thank u 🖤,” the star wrote, thanking designer Zac Posen for the Cinderella-like strapless ballgown he made for the star’s Grammys appearance.

The team at Zac Posen told PEOPLE her gown took a month to make.

“Zac designed an ice blue duchess satin custom gown for Ariana,” a rep for the brand tells PEOPLE. “This was a month-long collaboration with her and her stylist, Law Roach. He couldn’t be more proud and happier for Ariana and her win tonight.”

Grande wore what looked to be her full glam, complete with her signature high ponytail, Borgioni diamond stud earrings and a custom diamond Butani choker worth more than $380,000 with the romantic custom gown.

